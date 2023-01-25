Read full article on original website
City Of Sulphur Springs Hosts Groundbreaking For Senior Citizen Center
The City of Sulphur Springs is excited to break ground on the construction of the City’s Senior Citizen Center. The City will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the construction site at 301 Oak Avenue, Sulphur Springs. A Community Development Block Grant...
East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives
HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
Teer files for SSISD school board
Teer files for SSISD school board Image Adam Teer From Staff Reports Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:21 Subhead Election ...
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
Two More School Systems Approve Four-Day Class Weeks
Two more North Texas school districts are shortening their school week next school year. Beginning in August, Terrell and Anna ISD will slightly extend the school day and do away with Friday classes. Terrell Superintendent Georgeanne Warnock said the Kaufman district’s strategy should help recruit teachers with four-day school weeks.
Welding At PJC-Sulphur Springs Campus
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Shop student Marcus Siggens of Hagensport is doing TIG welding in the 1 G position in a shop project. For information about welding or other workforce classes, call 903-885-1232.
PJC Regents Receive Clean Audit Report
The Paris Junior College Board of Regents received the 2021-2022 audit report and results from a national data report at their monthly meeting held Monday, Jan. 22, 2023. The regents approved the audit report. “That’s a clean opinion on these financial statements,” said Teffany Kevanaugh, CPA, of McLanahan and Holmes,...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet
Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community. See more photos on page 12. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD Body Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community.
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
Longview Police Department asks for $500,000 in state grants
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department asked City Council to approve application for five state grants. This will help officers better serve people in the city. Each grant is up to $100,000 and two of the grants will help replace old equipment that is used on daily patrols. “The cameras for example are […]
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
TXDOT to install new safety lighting at 11 area highway intersections
ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released plans to install new safety lighting at 11 area highways. The plans were awarded in January by the transportation department. “The nighttime lighting systems to be installed are safety enhancements that will provide LED lighting to increase visibility and...
Officials: No injuries after dryer sparks fire at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a fire was contained at an apartment complex in Tyler. The Tyler Fire Department arrived on the scene of the Lodge on Broadway apartments after a call was made around 3:10 p.m. According to Tyler Fire Department battalion chief, Cordell Parker...
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
'She puts everybody else first': Grieving Texas farmer gets greenhouse, mower thanks to Little Wishes
DALLAS — Detroit is a tiny town in Red River County near the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas state lines. And it isn’t pronounced the way you think it’s pronounced. The emphasis is on the first syllable. Debra and Kevin Galland quickly learned that when they moved to...
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The crash happened near the 15000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. An officer on the scene said three cars were involved and one person went to the hospital by ambulance.
Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
Homeless Count In Paris
The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County today. Two counts will occur, one for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters.
