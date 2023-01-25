ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

ktbb.com

East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives

HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Two More School Systems Approve Four-Day Class Weeks

Two more North Texas school districts are shortening their school week next school year. Beginning in August, Terrell and Anna ISD will slightly extend the school day and do away with Friday classes. Terrell Superintendent Georgeanne Warnock said the Kaufman district’s strategy should help recruit teachers with four-day school weeks.
TERRELL, TX
easttexasradio.com

Welding At PJC-Sulphur Springs Campus

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Shop student Marcus Siggens of Hagensport is doing TIG welding in the 1 G position in a shop project. For information about welding or other workforce classes, call 903-885-1232.
easttexasradio.com

PJC Regents Receive Clean Audit Report

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents received the 2021-2022 audit report and results from a national data report at their monthly meeting held Monday, Jan. 22, 2023. The regents approved the audit report. “That’s a clean opinion on these financial statements,” said Teffany Kevanaugh, CPA, of McLanahan and Holmes,...
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet

Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community. See more photos on page 12. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD Body Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds

A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

TXDOT to install new safety lighting at 11 area highway intersections

ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released plans to install new safety lighting at 11 area highways. The plans were awarded in January by the transportation department. “The nighttime lighting systems to be installed are safety enhancements that will provide LED lighting to increase visibility and...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Homeless Count In Paris

The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County today. Two counts will occur, one for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

