New bill would create e-bikes rebate program through Efficiency Maine
A bill in the legislature would add electric bicycles to the list of vehicles that can qualify for rebates through Efficiency Maine. The electric vehicle rebate program is designed to encourage the purchase of electric cars and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions with cash incentives ranging between $500 and $7,500 for individuals based on the vehicle and income.
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
New play presents a melding of Cuba and Maine, explored through food and family ties
On the last day of rehearsals for the Portland Stage production of Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas, director Sally Wood was going through some last-minute blocking with the actors. The name of the play comes from two pastries invented by the protagonist, Bea, a Cuban-American baker from Miami who...
$450 relief checks will start going out to many Mainers this week
A state agency started mailing out the first wave of $450 energy relief checks to Maine residents on Monday. Earlier this month, lawmakers approved a $473 million emergency funding bill that includes nearly $400 million for another round of direct payments to taxpayers. The office of Gov. Janet Mills said...
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power
New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
How Artificial Intelligence is being used in Maine, and the potential harms and benefits of AI to society
Artificial intelligence touches our lives in many ways, from Netflix’s personal recommendation algorithm, to robotic home devices, to programs that can write college essays. We’ll learn about the new developments and why some fear what AI might lead to, but we’ll also hear how AI has the vast potential to benefit society. We will also discuss a new report that details how AI is being used in Maine.
Why childrens' oral health matters, and how to prevent dental problems
February marks Children’s Dental Health Month, which aims to raise awareness that dental disease is the No. 1 chronic disease among children. We’ll learn about the ways in which kids’ oral health is tied to their overall health, preventive tips, and how parents’ dental health affects their children's health.
Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather
The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
