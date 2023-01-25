Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
WSU lifting COVID vaccine requirement for some students
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) announced they will be lifting the COVID-19 vaccine policies for most students starting with the summer 2023 classes. The decision follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements will remain unchanged for WSU's health science students.
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
The Charges Facing Cara Northington, Mother of Idaho Victim
She is charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance and is listed on Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's "Active Wanted Persons."
'I Trusted Her': University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle's Mother Feels 'Betrayed' After Lawyer Leaves To Represent Bryan Kohberger
The mother of one University of Idaho victim has been left “heartbroken” and “betrayed” after her lawyer abruptly left her case to represent quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, spoke out this week to reveal how her former defense attorney – Anne Taylor – had represented her in a drug case before dropping Northington’s case to represent 28-year-old Kohberger.According to News Nation, Northington did not know she had been dropped as a client until Kohberger made his first court appearance on January 5 with Taylor by his side.“I am...
Idaho murder suspect had a job interview with the police department that later helped arrest him, report says
Bryan Kohberger was among four applicants for a job with the Pullman Police Department, which helped arrest him several months later.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned
LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism
IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
Lewiston drains reservoir to fix failure
LEWISTON, Idaho — The city of Lewiston is one step closer to lifting a boil order for a large chunk of the town following a reservoir failure. More than a week after it ruptured, what's left in this water reservoir is being pumped out. The next phase in repairing...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
KLEWTV
KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture
During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate
LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
inlander.com
James Beard Foundation acknowledges Spokane chef Tony Brown and Pullman’s The Black Cypress
That puts Brown in excellent company locally and nationally. Previous local nominees include Chad White (Zona Blanca) in 2020 and 2022; Anna Vogel (Italia Trattoria) in 2018; Laurent Zirotti (Fleur de Sel) in 2017; Adam Hegsted (Wandering Table) in 2016; and Jeremy Hansen (Santé) in 2015. Nationally, the 36-year-old...
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
uiargonaut.com
Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow
Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
City of Lewiston to drain broken reservoir ahead of repairs on Wednesday
LEWISTON, Idaho — The ruptured reservoir in Lewiston will be drained starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25 to help with repairs. The reservoir ruptured on Wednesday, flooding the town with nearly three million gallons of water. Since then, a boil water order was enforced in the city. In...
bengalspurr.com
Golden Throne canceled due to new alliance
In a shocking turn of events, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools made a last-minute decision to cancel 2023’s annual Battle of the Golden Throne due to a newfound, mutual understanding of the trying circumstances that each school experiences. For decades, the authoritarian regimes presiding over the foreign affairs of...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0