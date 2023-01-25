ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KREM2

WSU lifting COVID vaccine requirement for some students

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) announced they will be lifting the COVID-19 vaccine policies for most students starting with the summer 2023 classes. The decision follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements will remain unchanged for WSU's health science students.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

WSU police investigating death of student

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
PULLMAN, WA
RadarOnline

'I Trusted Her': University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle's Mother Feels 'Betrayed' After Lawyer Leaves To Represent Bryan Kohberger

The mother of one University of Idaho victim has been left “heartbroken” and “betrayed” after her lawyer abruptly left her case to represent quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, spoke out this week to reveal how her former defense attorney – Anne Taylor – had represented her in a drug case before dropping Northington’s case to represent 28-year-old Kohberger.According to News Nation, Northington did not know she had been dropped as a client until Kohberger made his first court appearance on January 5 with Taylor by his side.“I am...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned

LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID
KREM2

Lewiston drains reservoir to fix failure

LEWISTON, Idaho — The city of Lewiston is one step closer to lifting a boil order for a large chunk of the town following a reservoir failure. More than a week after it ruptured, what's left in this water reservoir is being pumped out. The next phase in repairing...
LEWISTON, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KLEWTV

KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture

During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate

LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
LEWISTON, ID
uiargonaut.com

Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow

Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
MOSCOW, ID
bengalspurr.com

Golden Throne canceled due to new alliance

In a shocking turn of events, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools made a last-minute decision to cancel 2023’s annual Battle of the Golden Throne due to a newfound, mutual understanding of the trying circumstances that each school experiences. For decades, the authoritarian regimes presiding over the foreign affairs of...
CLARKSTON, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
