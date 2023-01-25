Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice
Zay Flowers projects as one of the top slot receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor undergoes surgery on injured right ankle
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts’ best offensive weapon has undergone surgery on the troublesome right ankle that cost Jonathan Taylor six games this season and kept him from reaching the 1,000-yard mark, a source confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday morning. Taylor suffered two separate high ankle sprains of his right ankle that cost him three games apiece, the final one placing him on injured reserve. ...
Pueblo Centennial's Jeffrey Valdez embracing the 'mamba mentality'
It's been three years since NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident, but the "mamba mentality” he exhibited throughout his career hasn’t faded away. It is very much alive and well in Pueblo — Pueblo Centennial basketball’s Jeffrey Valdez has adopted the “mamba mentality” and said it’s helped him grow into...
