Mokena hair care company receives backlash for wanting to help biracial families
MOKENA, Ill. - A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign. Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models. The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone. The company was named...
Austin Weekly News
Black LGBTQ workers at Hostess claim discrimination, want jobs back
On June 15, 2022, Danyell Wallace went to punch in for her shift at the Hostess factory in the Galewood neighborhood of Chicago. When she walked in for what she thought was a normal shift, she said she was told by a security guard that Human Resources wanted to see her.
cwbchicago.com
Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago
Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country
Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day
Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
Illinois class-action suit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t contain whiskey
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain actual whiskey. The suit, brought by Anna Marquez in Cook County, accuses Fireball Whisky’s maker of deceptive marketing practices. Fireball Cinnamon is made by Sazerac, which says the miniature versions are made to “capture the essence” […]
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
WGNtv.com
Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
Woman-Owned Gym in Waukegan Reshaping Fitness Ideals: ‘I Want Women to Feel Empowered’
With New Year's resolutions in full swing, gyms might appear more packed than usual as new gym-goers work on their fitness goals. While this renewal period feels natural for some, many new gym members find the traditional gym experience daunting. One Waukegan gym is taking a different approach with the...
fox32chicago.com
'Why should we settle?': Chicago alderman angered over Save A Lot replacing Whole Foods in Englewood
CHICAGO - Englewood residents and community leaders are upset that a Save A Lot grocery will move into the former Whole Foods store in Englewood Square. Residents say they weren’t consulted and don’t want a Save A Lot grocery store in their community. Community leaders, including Ald. Stephanie...
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
Save A Lot Will Take Over Closed Englewood Whole Foods, Outraging Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — A Save A Lot grocery store will replace the shuttered Whole Foods in Englewood, outraging neighbors who pleaded with local leaders not to bring the low-cost grocer to the storefront. A banner for a Save A Lot store went up Thursday on the former Whole Foods building,...
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
schaumburgtownship.org
Link Card Phishing Scam 1.26.23
From Illinois Department of Human Services on January 26, 2023:. “Illinois Link card customers and non-customers are reporting that they have received phishing texts to their cell phones that state, “Your Link card is blocked” with a phone number to call. If you received this text, do not call the phone number and do not provide your Link card number and/or PIN to anyone. If you did provide your information, please change your PIN right away and request a new Link card by calling the Illinois Link Helpline at 1-800-678-LINK. If you need a replacement card right away, go to your local IDHS office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday
CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
fox32chicago.com
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
