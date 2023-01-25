ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mokena, IL

cwbchicago.com

Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago

Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
ELGIN, IL
WGN Radio

Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country

Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day

Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois class-action suit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t contain whiskey

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain actual whiskey. The suit, brought by Anna Marquez in Cook County, accuses Fireball Whisky’s maker of deceptive marketing practices. Fireball Cinnamon is made by Sazerac, which says the miniature versions are made to “capture the essence” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
JOLIET, IL
schaumburgtownship.org

Link Card Phishing Scam 1.26.23

From Illinois Department of Human Services on January 26, 2023:. “Illinois Link card customers and non-customers are reporting that they have received phishing texts to their cell phones that state, “Your Link card is blocked” with a phone number to call. If you received this text, do not call the phone number and do not provide your Link card number and/or PIN to anyone. If you did provide your information, please change your PIN right away and request a new Link card by calling the Illinois Link Helpline at 1-800-678-LINK. If you need a replacement card right away, go to your local IDHS office.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday

CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
CHICAGO, IL

