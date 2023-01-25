Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opens on Main Street in Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people waited for cheesecake in Butchertown on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened its location on East Main Street in a space formerly occupied by Hi-Five Donuts. It's the first brick-and-mortar store for the bakery that offers a variety of cheesecakes, cheesecake cupcakes and...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
wdrb.com
All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
smileypete.com
Upscale Italian restaurant opening in Versailles
It's almost time to “mangia, mangia!” as a new Italian restaurant in Versailles is nearing the finish line. Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant that until now has only had locations in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was announced last year as a new downtown Versailles addition for the fall. However, Jon and Kelly Rabinowitz with Amsden Properties LLC, an investor group in this and other local ventures, said more time was needed to do it right.
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
'We’ll miss you, Germantown': Restaurant announces sudden closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A restaurant located in the heart of Louisville's Germantown neighborhood announced it has closed its doors indefinitely. Germantown Social posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant's workers are sad to see the business go. "The ride ended much too soon, but it was an honor...
wdrb.com
'We sell fresh chicken poop' | Funny hardware store sign turns heads in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Life moves fast, little stays the same, but a Louisville area hardware sort of has. "It's not a big box store, that you have to run down 15 aisles to find things," customer, Mark Vogedes said. "Rhinestone Cowboy" plays over the speaker, there's still a phone on...
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes holding grand opening Jan. 28 for first brick-and-mortar location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown is about to get a little sweeter. Big Nita's Cheesecakes is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. It is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 1011 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dessert shop sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts, like cupcakes and cookies.
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
Wave 3
3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29. Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car. Updated: 7 hours ago. Live recording for VODLillian and Lloyd...
Fish fry season is here! Mike Linnig's restaurant announces opening date for 99th season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s most beloved seafood restaurants has announced its reopening date for 2023. Mike Linnig’s said they will open on Jan. 26 and will celebrate its 99th season. Kicking off the fish frying season, the restaurant announced on Facebook that they will celebrate...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
'Bluey' live stage show coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all parents! Bluey's live stage show tour is coming to Louisville this September. "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show" will shake up the Derby City during four performances at The Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 to 17, according to a press release. BLUEY LIVE...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
