Florence, CO

Daily Record

Cañon City Police Department: Man arrested for menacing with a deadly weapon

3100 block of U.S. 50, Simon Robyn, 43, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. North Fifth and Macon Avenue, Michael Nevens, 45, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Displaying Fictitious License Plates, Failing to Present Evidence of Insurance Upon Request and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Expired License Plates.
CANON CITY, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault on peace officers

Tabatha Ann Misko, 38, failure to comply on theft charge; warrants for violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance. Danielle Lynette Sharp, 35, third-degree assault, domestic violence. Kobie Michael Amalett Griffey, 24, DUI, speeding (25-39 MPH over). Dezarai Marie Eason, 35, warrant for theft. Cici Elizabeth Casey,...
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The landlord of a Pueblo property where a deadly fire broke out in the spring of 2021 accepted a deal and pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide. On March 13, 2021, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. The post Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Teens set fire to motel room, cause $1600 in damage

(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report […]
FLORENCE, CO
KKTV

Pueblo man arrested following hours-long standoff

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Pueblo early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Court and 20th Street at 9:15 Tuesday night on a reported domestic fight. “Officers contacted a person who told them they had been physically assaulted by 32-year-old...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Police looking for stabbing suspect

$1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown …. $1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown sign. Vitalant shared blood supply is sinking to the lowest level and they are in need of donors. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Deputy Sheriff charged...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO

