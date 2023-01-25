Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Cañon City Police Department: Man arrested for menacing with a deadly weapon
3100 block of U.S. 50, Simon Robyn, 43, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. North Fifth and Macon Avenue, Michael Nevens, 45, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Displaying Fictitious License Plates, Failing to Present Evidence of Insurance Upon Request and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Expired License Plates.
Vehicle hit by gunfire on Fountain Boulevard & Chelton, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An uninvolved driver’s vehicle was hit with gunfire while in the area of a vehicle chase Friday evening on Jan. 27, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 8:35 p.m., CSPD received multiple 911 calls reporting vehicles chasing each other near the corner of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. […]
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault on peace officers
Tabatha Ann Misko, 38, failure to comply on theft charge; warrants for violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance. Danielle Lynette Sharp, 35, third-degree assault, domestic violence. Kobie Michael Amalett Griffey, 24, DUI, speeding (25-39 MPH over). Dezarai Marie Eason, 35, warrant for theft. Cici Elizabeth Casey,...
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
KKTV
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured after shots were fired at their vehicle on the way to a trailer park early Saturday morning in southeast Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police said they responded to a shooting call near Fountain Boulevard and Union Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. when...
Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The landlord of a Pueblo property where a deadly fire broke out in the spring of 2021 accepted a deal and pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide. On March 13, 2021, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. The post Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead appeared first on KRDO.
Teens set fire to motel room, cause $1600 in damage
(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report […]
KKTV
Pueblo man arrested following hours-long standoff
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Pueblo early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Court and 20th Street at 9:15 Tuesday night on a reported domestic fight. “Officers contacted a person who told them they had been physically assaulted by 32-year-old...
KKTV
Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
KKTV
New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
FOX21News.com
Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures MPD beating on street (2)
Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures MPD beating on street (2)
FOX21News.com
Pueblo Police looking for stabbing suspect
$1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown sign. Vitalant shared blood supply is sinking to the lowest level and they are in need of donors. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard.
KKTV
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
KKTV
WATCH: Trial date set for man accused of killing 17-year-old Walgreens employee in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
KRDO
Pueblo Police searching for stabbing suspect that attacked victim on Prairie Ave.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a stabbing suspect that seemingly attacked a random person who was walking down Prairie Ave. in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The PPD said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Alma Ave. around 2:15 a.m....
Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
Man arrested after woman found dead in DougCo home
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a residence in the Sterling Ranch subdivision Monday afternoon.
