Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Related
Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs
Joe Burrow could become public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City this weekend if he were to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead for the second straight postseason and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, it appears there wasn’t always a conflicting relationship between the two. In...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
The First Things First host is talking a big game about his Chiefs.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend
It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
How Chiefs can beat Burrow’s Bengals in AFC Championship Game, advance to Super Bowl
The Chiefs and Bengals match wits Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner advances to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chris Jones has taken not of Bengals’ trash talk
The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they have taken one particular bit of trash talk to heart. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones spoke to the media Friday and closed his press conference by embracing the Bengals’ nickname for Arrowhead Stadium. "See y'all at Burrowhead Stadium"... The post Chris Jones has taken not of Bengals’ trash talk appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
National Signing Day 2023: Predicting where Top 10 unsigned recruits land
Predicting where the top 10 unsigned recruits will end up signing on National Signing Day. While most of the top college football prospects have already put pen to paper, there are a handful of high school stars who remain unsigned heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. For...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the free agent the Chiefs can’t afford to lose this offseason
Pro Football Focus recently named a free agent that each NFL team can’t afford to lose this offseason and they went with an obvious choice for the Kansas City Chiefs. PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr is a player the Chiefs can’t let get away later this spring.
NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow, Super Smash Bros news
Even though Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be the best quarterback in the NFL right now, is already the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history, and is one win away from leading his team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in just his third season in the league, he’s just a regular guy at his Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow, Super Smash Bros news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton shares story behind the viral ’Burrowhead’ comment
The Bengals cornerback behind the viral “Burrowhead” shared how he came up with the name.
Breaking: Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Head Coaching Hire
The first spot on the NFL coaching carousel has been filled. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy. Reich replaces Matt Rhule, who the team fired after five games in 2022. ...
2023 Super Bowl ads cost reportedly sold at a record-breaking price by Fox
The road to Super Bowl LVII is almost over, with the kickoff for the biggest game in American sports less
Ohio State FanDuel Promo Ends Today! Bet $5, Win $200 Now
The Buckeyes take on Indiana this weekend in a pivotal Big Ten matchup. This is your LAST CHANCE to take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s incredible Ohio promo, so get ready to act fast! If you bet $5 on any game this weekend, you’ll win $200 GUARANTEED regardless of the outcome of your bet! That’s a +4000 odds win no matter what!
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0