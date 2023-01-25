Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools’ Thorpe Discusses ‘Voice Of The Wildcats’
It’s been discussed multiple times within the walls of Trigg County High School this year. But during a Thursday chat with the News Edge, Superintendent Bill Thorpe noted that the student-led “Voice of the Wildcats” organization continues to push forward its efforts in mental health and well-being awareness.
wkdzradio.com
Menu Changes Arrive For Trigg Senior Center
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trigg County Senior Center remained as busy as it ever had — making sure no local elder went hungry. Those efforts, of course, continue today. In a conversation with the News Edge Thursday morning, Center Director Cissy Lawrence noted that her...
WBKO
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash opens doors to newest location on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash has officially opened the doors to its sixth branded location on Thursday, Jan 26. Located at 1550 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, this site makes their fourth owned and operated car wash within the Bowling Green-Warren County area - the company has over 15,000 subscribed members and supports over 100 jobs in the region.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Fort Campbell Twins Jinny and Sunny Joo
The bond that identical twins share is a real thing – the result of a fertilized egg splitting into two, which gives them identical DNA. It’s a bond that Fort Campbell High School seniors Jinny and Sunny Joo share in the classroom, in the athletic arena, and in everyday life.
wkdzradio.com
Sova Speaks On New Ascend Elements Opportunity
After nearly five years with the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, its Executive Director DeeAnna Sova is bound for Ascend Elements — the EV battery materials plant currently breaking ground in Pembroke and Commerce Park II. During a Friday morning conversation with the News Edge, Sova described her new job...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
wkdzradio.com
Mary ‘Pat’ O’Bryant, 80, of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 80-year-old Mary “Pat” O’Bryant, of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A niece, a nephew and several cousins.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Talbert Drive Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
fortcampbell-courier.com
BACH prepares for post’s transition to MHS GENESIS
MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, is coming to Fort Campbell June 3. The new system will provide more secure and convenient care for military personnel, veterans and their Families. Since 2017, the system which replaces several legacy services including the TRICARE Online secure...
rewind943.com
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Hospital Board Approves Digital X-Ray
Members of the Trigg County Hospital Board of Directors took action Thursday to assist and improve its radiology department — unanimously approving a $35,750 cost to upgrade its X-ray to a digital operating system. Matt Miles R.T., radiology supervisor, explained that the current system is approaching its last legs...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
wkdzradio.com
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
whopam.com
Woman, child injured in Madisonville accident
A woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at Brown Road and Sunrise Drive in Madisonville. It happened about 5 a.m. and Madisonville police identifies the drivers as 38-year old Olivia Rigney of Madisonville and 34-year old Joshua Everly of Owensboro. Rigney and a nine-year-old passenger...
clarksvillenow.com
13 guns stolen from Clarksville vehicles in only 2 months, police urge locking doors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the last two months, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 99 reported stolen vehicles and 124 vehicle burglaries. Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 firearms stolen out of these vehicles. The common denominator in a majority of these reports is that the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys or key fob was left inside the vehicle, and in some instances, the vehicle was left running and unoccupied.
wkdzradio.com
Precision Sonar Set For Expansion In Marshall County
The state’s manufacturing industry got an official bump Thursday morning, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC to Benton in Marshall County. Specializing in GPS and sonar mounting systems, the expansion of company operations will involve a $2.2 million investment and 12 full-time...
Comments / 0