Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 42-year-old woman back in April 2020. On April 5, Kentucky State Police were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 8:48 p.m. on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community of Marion County.
Police accuse man on home incarceration of attempting to bring drugs into LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man on home incarceration was accused by police of trying to bring drugs into the jail. On Thursday, officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said 20-year-old Trey Smith was brought to LMDC following his court appearance. Smith’s parole was revoked after he was...
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance. Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. When Louisville...
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to prison for pointing rifle at officers during protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was federally convicted for pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during protests over Breonna Taylor’s death has been sentenced in Kentucky for additional charges. John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” entered a guilty plea for five counts of wanton...
GRAPHIC: 2 people sentenced in gruesome torture resulting in man’s death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been sentenced in connection to the death of a man who was kidnapped and brutally tortured back in 2020. James Branham and Samantha Johnson plead guilty to multiple charges in the death of Jeremy Lind and the kidnapping of another woman on Sept. 27, 2020.
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Washington County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County early Thursday morning. A release from Kentucky State Police said it happened around 6:54 a.m. on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Road. Early investigation revealed Jadin Coleman of Willisburg was headed south on KY 555 in...
Bardstown Police Department donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to turn a drug bust into new curriculum. Their narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on someone growing marijuana indoors, with BPD confiscating several growing lights. Now, since there’s been a conviction, the department is donating the lights to a local high school.
Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
Commonwealth Theatre Center employee dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of South 6th Street around 9:15 p.m.
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside. Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care. Friday, their loved...
SnowTALK! 1/27
Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School. Bardstown PD turns a drug bust confiscation into a positive light after donating grow lamps to Nelson County High School. Greenberg unveils initiatives addressing Louisville homelessness. Updated: 23 hours ago. Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the...
Greenberg unveils initiatives addressing Louisville homelessness
Tax season is officially underway, but that doesn’t mean you should file right when you get your W-2. SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested. Detective Sergeant Isaac Parker with Jeffersonville Police said police and SWAT are at a scene where a man barricaded himself in the Claysburg II Towers in Jeffersonville.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71. The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are these scams or just bad business?. Recently we’ve brought you stories about customers getting hung out to dry by some local businesses. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have drawn complaints from many customers saying the businesses failed to deliver on what they paid for.
Approval given for new Greater Clark elementary schools
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - New elementary schools are coming to Greater Clark County Schools. On Tuesday, the Board unanimously approved the names of two schools - Pike Elementary School in Jeffersonville and Charlestown Elementary School. Pike Elementary will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools and will be located at...
