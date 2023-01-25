ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance. Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. When Louisville...
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Washington County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County early Thursday morning. A release from Kentucky State Police said it happened around 6:54 a.m. on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Road. Early investigation revealed Jadin Coleman of Willisburg was headed south on KY 555 in...
Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of South 6th Street around 9:15 p.m.
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
SnowTALK! 1/27

Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School. Bardstown PD turns a drug bust confiscation into a positive light after donating grow lamps to Nelson County High School. Greenberg unveils initiatives addressing Louisville homelessness. Updated: 23 hours ago. Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the...
Greenberg unveils initiatives addressing Louisville homelessness

Tax season is officially underway, but that doesn’t mean you should file right when you get your W-2. SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested. Detective Sergeant Isaac Parker with Jeffersonville Police said police and SWAT are at a scene where a man barricaded himself in the Claysburg II Towers in Jeffersonville.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71. The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are these scams or just bad business?. Recently we’ve brought you stories about customers getting hung out to dry by some local businesses. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have drawn complaints from many customers saying the businesses failed to deliver on what they paid for.
Approval given for new Greater Clark elementary schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - New elementary schools are coming to Greater Clark County Schools. On Tuesday, the Board unanimously approved the names of two schools - Pike Elementary School in Jeffersonville and Charlestown Elementary School. Pike Elementary will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools and will be located at...
