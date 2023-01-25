Read full article on original website
Settlement approved with Vanessa Baugh over COVID vaccine site
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Florida Commission on Ethics agrees to settlement terms with Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh. This is due to her role in organizing a pop-up COVID vaccine site that only served two zip codes in Lakewood Ranch. This was at a time when vaccine demand...
High school student arrested for making threat on Snapchat
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - A Charlotte County student was arrested Thursday after making a threat on Snapchat. The Punta Gorda Police Department arrested a 14-year-old Charlotte High School student on Thursday for making a threat against the school on Snapchat. “They received information from one of the students at north port...
Suncoast pays 50% more for housing than they should, 10th most overvalued market nationally
SARASOTA-MANATEE-NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The Suncoast ranks among the top 10 of most over-valued housing markets in the country. In fact, 6 of the top 10 markets were all in Florida, with the Cape Coral-Fort Myers market being the most overvalued and Tampa also making Top 10. The study was conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.
Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY - An Indiana man is behind bars as the suspected car burglar in Manatee County. Manatee County Deputies say, 38-year-old Michael Martin was caught red handed by a security camera breaking into an unlocked vehicle. “When we get a good clear image like we did in this case,...
UPDATE: Serious Lakewood Ranch crash involving woman and 2 kids
SNN is learning that Florida Highway Patrol believes the driver who caused the head on collision was driving under the influence. This heart breaking update about the Lakewood Ranch accident comes after FHP found evidence at the scene of the crash. Luz Prado Cardenas was driving with her two young...
Dylan Clark named Parrish Community High football coach
PARRISH, FL (SNN-TV) - In news broke by the Herald-Tribune earlier today, Parrish Community High has named their new head football coach. The school named Dylan Clark as its second football coach in program history. Clark replaces Christopher Culton, who guided the first three years of the Bulls’ program.
Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC treasurer
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Sarasota Republican leader Joe Gruters loses in his bid to become the national Republican Party treasurer. That means his 15-year streak of holding leadership positions for the GOP is coming to an end. He lost to a Republican official from Kentucky despite an endorsement from former...
FEATURE: The Vette Net, an international Corvette brokerage
If you're interested in buying a Corvette, look no further. An international Corvette brokerage network called The Vette Net is based right here in Sarasota. Founder Catalin Mihai, who goes by Ken, is an encyclopedia of knowledge when it comes to Corvettes. “I fell in love with the brand, I...
One-handed violinist, eight-fingered pianist dazzle on the Suncoast. Here's how you can listen.
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - One was born without a right hand. The other born without an elbow and two fingers, leaving her with three fingers on her left hand. Yet the music soars past these supposed limitations -- and you can hear these musicians in a free performance this weekend.
