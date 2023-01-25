SARASOTA-MANATEE-NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The Suncoast ranks among the top 10 of most over-valued housing markets in the country. In fact, 6 of the top 10 markets were all in Florida, with the Cape Coral-Fort Myers market being the most overvalued and Tampa also making Top 10. The study was conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO