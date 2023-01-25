ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cloud 9 Magazine

Hot Springs, AR- Horses, Baseball and A Small Parade

Springtime in Hot Springs, Arkansas is everything that is good about the season. Whether it’s a trip among the dogwoods to watch the horses run, or a tour through baseball history walking in the footsteps of The Babe, or maybe just taking some time out for the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Hot Springs […] The post Hot Springs, AR- Horses, Baseball and A Small Parade appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Hot Springs (Arkansas)

The steamy pools might be the most famous places to visit in Hot Springs, but there are plenty of other attractions and activities in this southern delight. There’s a reason why more than two million tourists visit every year!. Nature lovers can enjoy lush mountain scenery with activities ranging...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
onlyinark.com

Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City

Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Lego Fan Expo Coming to Statehouse Convention Center in February

BrickUniverse, the traveling Lego fan exposition, is coming to the Statehouse Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, as part of its 2023 Inspire tour. The family-friendly convention will showcase awesome Lego creations alongside the talented artists who made them possible. Merchant booths will sell all things Lego while you mingle and create through attractions such as:
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mcnews.online

AGFC Big Buck Classic set for January 27-29

LITTLE ROCK — Be sure to visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at this year’s 33rd Annual Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic Jan. 27-29 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. The AGFF has again stepped up to provide a free Kids...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Burns Park Funland receives new rides

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Burns Park Funland is excited to announce they have brought on new rides this month. The park said it will open in April and will be open on the weekends for the public to enjoy. There are also still spots available to book your child's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White

Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
STUTTGART, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy