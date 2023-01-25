Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Related
Hot Springs, AR- Horses, Baseball and A Small Parade
Springtime in Hot Springs, Arkansas is everything that is good about the season. Whether it’s a trip among the dogwoods to watch the horses run, or a tour through baseball history walking in the footsteps of The Babe, or maybe just taking some time out for the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Hot Springs […] The post Hot Springs, AR- Horses, Baseball and A Small Parade appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Hot Springs (Arkansas)
The steamy pools might be the most famous places to visit in Hot Springs, but there are plenty of other attractions and activities in this southern delight. There’s a reason why more than two million tourists visit every year!. Nature lovers can enjoy lush mountain scenery with activities ranging...
FOX Food Spotlight: Lil D’s BBQ
Lil D's BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16's Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
onlyinark.com
Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City
Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
littlerocksoiree.com
Lego Fan Expo Coming to Statehouse Convention Center in February
BrickUniverse, the traveling Lego fan exposition, is coming to the Statehouse Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, as part of its 2023 Inspire tour. The family-friendly convention will showcase awesome Lego creations alongside the talented artists who made them possible. Merchant booths will sell all things Lego while you mingle and create through attractions such as:
mcnews.online
AGFC Big Buck Classic set for January 27-29
LITTLE ROCK — Be sure to visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at this year’s 33rd Annual Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic Jan. 27-29 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. The AGFF has again stepped up to provide a free Kids...
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
KATV
Burns Park Funland receives new rides
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Burns Park Funland is excited to announce they have brought on new rides this month. The park said it will open in April and will be open on the weekends for the public to enjoy. There are also still spots available to book your child's...
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
Arkansas Legend Bestows High Honor on Current Razorback
Hogs' guard finds himself on most elite of lists
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White
Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63
According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The sun is back today, but the warm up is delayed
Clouds have been clearing in Central Arkansas overnight, but are going to be more stubborn to clear in Northeast Arkansas. It will be mostly sunny, but remain chilly today. It is starting in the low 30s, will get to the low 40s at Noon, and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 46° this afternoon.
Interstate 30 construction in Little Rock expected to create lane closures: Here’s the list
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Longtime Cooperative Extension Service economist named Farm Foundation Round Table Fellow
LITTLE ROCK — Ron Rainey, extension economist, professor and assistant vice president for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service, was named a Farm Foundation Round Table Fellow. “I am honored to be invited into this select group made up of distinguished U.S. leaders...
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse
JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
Comments / 0