Remote participation shut out of two legislative committees
Two legislative committee chairmen closed the door on remote public testimony last week, limiting who can participate in the lawmaking process. Committee hearings are the only public opportunity to testify or otherwise formally weigh in on proposed legislation. Stakeholders can also call or email lawmakers directly, but such correspondence is not public record. Committee chairs must balance legislative deadlines with ample public input.
Hageman blasts administrative state, enviro agencies
U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman will take aim at one of her favorite targets — the administrative state — in her newly appointed roles on the Judiciary and Natural Resources committees in Washington, the freshman GOP congresswoman told an audience in Jackson last week. Hageman also spoke to the...
Newly elevated House leadership gains ‘veto’ power
Following impassioned Rules Committee testimony and floor debate, the Wyoming House voted Monday to expand the authorities of its two top officers, effectively cementing the power of its newly elevated leadership and curbing rank-and-file members’ influence over the agenda. Typically a sleepy procedural formality, the Legislature’s biennial rules setting...
Lawmaker benefit boost clears first legislative hurdle
A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced two bills addressing lawmaker benefits. The Senate Rules Committee voted 4-1 to pass both Senate File 61 – Legislator per diem and Senate File 62 – Legislator health care-2. The bills are part of an ongoing discussion about who has the means...
Unconstitutional trespass law scrubbed as suspect new measures advance
CHEYENNE—Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) offered “a word to the wise” as she presented the history of a costly, court-stricken trespass statute her lawmaking forebears OK’d nearly a decade ago. Nethercott, a practicing attorney, was testifying on Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee she formerly chaired when...
Postpartum Medicaid extension bill inches forward
A bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage cleared its first legislative hurdle of the 2023 general session on Friday — by a single vote. After giving birth, eligible mothers are currently covered by Medicaid for two months. House Bill 4 – Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage would extend that coverage to a year. The House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 5-4 to send the legislation to the floor for further consideration.
Feds eye $20M for embattled dam as public demands answers
SARATOGA—The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will likely request funding “in the over-$20-million range” to help finance a controversial dam proposed for the Little Snake River drainage, a federal official said last week. The revelation emerged from a long-awaited series of public meetings in Craig, Colorado, Baggs...
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer and host for this year’s breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark. Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, said the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress did not know important details about the larger multiday gathering. Coons, D-Del., said that in the past, he and Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, the committee’s vice chairman, had questions about who was invited and how money was being raised.
Economic revitalization gets multipronged legislative treatment
Lawmakers will soon decide the fate of several bills intended to stimulate downtown revitalizations and economic growth in Wyoming. “Economic development is a long game,” Rep. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie) said. “It’s a lot of baby steps to get to that bigger impact.” Sherwood, who runs Laramie Main Street Alliance, will bring a pair of complementary bills to incentivize improving neglected or abandoned commercial buildings.
Plans for 264-foot dam above Little Snake River spur conflict
As officials this week outline plans for a 264-foot-high concrete dam proposed for a wooded canyon in the Medicine Bow National Forest, irrigators and critics remain divided over the project’s benefits and impacts. The two sides disagree whether the estimated $80-million structure and accompanying 130-acre reservoir are pork or progress, boon or bane.
Home visits for at-risk babies, families get a funding bump
Bipartisan federal legislation to increase funding for home-visiting programs that serve hundreds of Wyoming families became law Thursday when President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 billion federal spending package. Home visits involve professionals making house-calls on expectant families and those with newborns to provide support, advice and health checkups. The...
Teacher retention task force seeks members
In the latest offshoot of an effort to improve Wyoming’s ability to attract and retain teachers, education officials are seeking members for a task force. The group will develop recommendations for state policymakers and district-level staff aimed at addressing a statewide teacher shortage. The Wyoming Department of Education and...
Feds set deadline for West Fork Dam comments
Federal authorities have set a Feb. 13 deadline for comments on a proposal to build a 264-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Carbon County. The proposed West Fork Dam and reservoir would impound 6,500 acre-feet of irrigation storage in the Little Snake River Valley and parts of Colorado. Another 1,500 acre-feet would maintain a “minimum bypass flow” into Battle Creek and the Little Snake, Yampa, Green and Colorado Rivers downstream.
