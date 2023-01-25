18-year-old Ga. man arrested in series of armed robberies, home invasions targeting Hispanics

DOUGLAS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an 18-year-old man has been arrested for string of armed robberies and home invasions targeting members of the Hispanic community.

The GBI said Roderick Hillman was arrested in Alma, in south Georgia, earlier this week.

Hillman had been charged with armed robbery in June 2022 related to home invasions in Atkinson County. He was also wanted on unrelated warrants in Douglas, Ga. and Sanford, Fla. He was taken to the Coffee County jail.

In June of last year, 18-year-old Ashton Hamilton and 19-year-old Mica’enya Jordan were arrested and charged in the same crimes. According to the GBI, Hamilton, Jordan, Hillman and others committed a series of armed robberies targeting Hispanic people that lasted for more than a month.

Hamilton and Jordan were charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robberies.

It’s unclear how many people the group is accused of robbing or if anyone was injured in the robberies.

©2023 Cox Media Group