Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

5th grader saves choking friend

County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. Hundreds of student attend “Colonial Day” at the …. Hundreds of student attend "Colonial Day" at the capitol. Chase ends with deadly crash. Worries over scrapped teacher pay raises. Worries...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Chase ends with deadly crash

Oklahoma woman claims scammed out of thousands of …. A Moore woman claims she’s been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local construction company. She told KFOR she hired someone last year to come and put new windows into her home, but the work hasn’t been done and hasn’t heard from the company in months.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash

A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

