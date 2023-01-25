Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
Police shoot at, send dog after fleeing carjacking suspects
Police fired at one suspect and sent a police dog after another in the process of their arrest on Oklahoma City's Westside. The post Police shoot at, send dog after fleeing carjacking suspects appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide
The victim in a Southside stabbing has been identified. Police are still piecing together what happened that led to the death. The post Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KFOR
5th grader saves choking friend
County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. County begins process of acquiring land for new jail. Hundreds of student attend “Colonial Day” at the …. Hundreds of student attend "Colonial Day" at the capitol. Chase ends with deadly crash. Worries over scrapped teacher pay raises. Worries...
Oklahoma City police investigate armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
Driver killed after wild chase ends in NE OKC building crash
Officials say one person is dead following a wild chase in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.
Edmond Police identify deadly standoff suspect
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.
KFOR
Chase ends with deadly crash
Oklahoma woman claims scammed out of thousands of …. A Moore woman claims she’s been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local construction company. She told KFOR she hired someone last year to come and put new windows into her home, but the work hasn’t been done and hasn’t heard from the company in months.
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
Clerk survives attack using office supplies during robbery at Oklahoma City gas station
An Oklahoma City store clerk survived an attack after using an office supply item.
Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash
A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
Sheriff's office gifted ballistic shield after deputy's brush with death
The Stand 1st Foundation provides life-saving ballistic shields to departments that have less than 100 officers, or who cannot afford to buy them.
