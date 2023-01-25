ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How beans in toast could revolutionise the British diet

Beans IN toast could revolutionise the British diet, suggests a new study.A new project has been set up to slip more UK-grown beans into our daily bread.The ‘Raising the Pulse’ project plans to encourage British consumers and food producers to switch to bread that contains broad beans to make it healthier and less damaging to the environment.Unlike imported soya beans currently used in bread, broad beans, also known as faba beans, grow in the UK.They are also particularly high in easily digested protein, fibre, and iron, which are all nutrients that can be low in UK diets.However, despite it being...
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
NBC Connecticut

McDonald's Is Testing Strawless, Sippy Cup-Style Lids

Like Szechuan Sauce, the Big N’ Tasty and the McRib, straws at McDonald’s might soon become a relic of fast-food chain's past. McDonald’s first confirmed the use of its new strawless lids on Jan. 25 to Restaurant Business Online, who spotted them being tested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the chain said that other markets are also testing the new lids. According to the report, customers in those markets can still request a straw if desired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy