Oak Park — For electric commercial vehicle startup Bollinger Motors Inc., its competitors' losses are its gains. Ahead of the production launch of its Class 4 truck chassis in the first quarter of next year, the Oak Park company is hiring, hoping to double its nearly 50-person team this year as it looks toward resuming work on its Class 3 consumer SUV and pickup. It's hired workers laid off recently by Ford Motor Co., retirees from the Detroit Three, college graduates and even tech workers. It's setting up an internship program this year.

OAK PARK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO