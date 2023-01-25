Read full article on original website
Detroit’s Skillman Foundation Names Three to Board of Trustees
Three new members have been appointed to Detroit’s Skillman Foundation’s Board of Trustees: Derrick A. Roman, Linh Song, and Jeremiah Steen, who is the first youth to serve on the […] The post Detroit’s Skillman Foundation Names Three to Board of Trustees appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member
Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, […] The post Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit
Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
A special property in Indian Village
Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old
YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
michiganradio.org
Detroit announces new $100 million program to get unemployed people back to work
Detroit is investing millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act into getting unemployed Detroiters back to work. The federal law is meant to help communities recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday that the city will give $100 million to 18...
Detroit poet-scholar Melba Joyce Boyd named Kresge Eminent Artist of 2023
Kresge Arts in Detroit announced its 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist on Thursday, presenting the annual honor for lifetime achievement in the arts to Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd, a Detroit poet, essayist, biographer, editor, professor and filmmaker. Boyd expressed surprise and delight at the announcement, which comes on the heels of a surprise Spirit...
2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition
Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show. Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS's "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62). ...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroiters host vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
fox2detroit.com
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ-TV giving away more than 12K books to children through 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign
(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.
Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents
Councilwoman Ladel Lewis says she was only referring to nonvoters, but others are still offended
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
chainstoreage.com
Meijer intros two supermarkets in the Detroit metro
Meijer, the Michigan-based supercenter pioneer, has returned to its grocery business roots with the opening of two new supermarkets in the Detroit suburbs. Both about 90,000 sq. ft. in size, the freestanding Meijer Grocery stores debuted this week in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, featuring expanded produce, health and beauty care, alcoholic beverage, and pet departments.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Detroit News
Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season
Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Detroit News
'Legit': Bollinger Motors attracts laid-off Ford workers, Michigan partners toward 2024 launch
Oak Park — For electric commercial vehicle startup Bollinger Motors Inc., its competitors' losses are its gains. Ahead of the production launch of its Class 4 truck chassis in the first quarter of next year, the Oak Park company is hiring, hoping to double its nearly 50-person team this year as it looks toward resuming work on its Class 3 consumer SUV and pickup. It's hired workers laid off recently by Ford Motor Co., retirees from the Detroit Three, college graduates and even tech workers. It's setting up an internship program this year.
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew
Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
