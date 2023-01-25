ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
The Detroit Free Press

A special property in Indian Village

Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
MLive

‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old

YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
The Detroit Free Press

2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition

Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show. Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS's "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62). ...
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroiters host vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
chainstoreage.com

Meijer intros two supermarkets in the Detroit metro

Meijer, the Michigan-based supercenter pioneer, has returned to its grocery business roots with the opening of two new supermarkets in the Detroit suburbs. Both about 90,000 sq. ft. in size, the freestanding Meijer Grocery stores debuted this week in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, featuring expanded produce, health and beauty care, alcoholic beverage, and pet departments.
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Detroit News

Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season

Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Detroit News

'Legit': Bollinger Motors attracts laid-off Ford workers, Michigan partners toward 2024 launch

Oak Park — For electric commercial vehicle startup Bollinger Motors Inc., its competitors' losses are its gains. Ahead of the production launch of its Class 4 truck chassis in the first quarter of next year, the Oak Park company is hiring, hoping to double its nearly 50-person team this year as it looks toward resuming work on its Class 3 consumer SUV and pickup. It's hired workers laid off recently by Ford Motor Co., retirees from the Detroit Three, college graduates and even tech workers. It's setting up an internship program this year.
