Hartford, CT

Travel Maven

Lost Amusement Parks of Connecticut

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically bring to mind thoughts of Six Flags and Lake Compounce but a century ago, Connecticut was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies

Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

House of Heroes Helps Retired Hamden Firefighter

House of Heroes started its season a little earlier this year as the group came together in Hamden on Saturday to build a ramp for a veteran and retired firefighter in need. "When we got a call to help one of our own, we just put the team together," said retired Hamden Fire Department Chief Gary Merweed.
HAMDEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin has a new pizza place

BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Coconut!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a playful kitty named Coconut! Coconut is a mostly pure, white-coated cat with a bit of chocolate color framing her face (kind of like a coconut!). Just like the fruit she’s named after, Coconut is a sweet girl with healing properties, according to her pals. Plus, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Brewbound.com

Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations. Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
PORTLAND, CT
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School

BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack

Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
HARTFORD, CT

