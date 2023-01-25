Read full article on original website
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Eyewitness News
The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
NBC Connecticut
House of Heroes Helps Retired Hamden Firefighter
House of Heroes started its season a little earlier this year as the group came together in Hamden on Saturday to build a ramp for a veteran and retired firefighter in need. "When we got a call to help one of our own, we just put the team together," said retired Hamden Fire Department Chief Gary Merweed.
'The system killed Tyre Nichols' | Connecticut groups plan demonstrations in response to Nichols' death
CONNECTICUT, USA — The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee is being felt hundreds of miles away in Connecticut. "Anxious, angry, nervous, scared, on edge," said Keren Prescott the founder of Power Up CT. It is one of the groups that plan to hold a demonstration Saturday in...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
New Britain Herald
Berlin has a new pizza place
BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
Pet of the Week: Coconut!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a playful kitty named Coconut! Coconut is a mostly pure, white-coated cat with a bit of chocolate color framing her face (kind of like a coconut!). Just like the fruit she’s named after, Coconut is a sweet girl with healing properties, according to her pals. Plus, […]
Brewbound.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations. Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor,...
Is It Real? CT Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll
An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not. The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of …
Eyewitness News
Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
NBC Connecticut
1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
Bridgeport couple celebrates 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day
The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and run Park City Initiative Corporation, a nonprofit that serves the community through a food pantry and children's programs.
‘She’s my baby.’ Owner of cat stolen from Shelton hotel shares heartbreak with News 12
A woman who had $8,500 worth of property stolen from her hotel room in Shelton said she doesn’t care about getting any of it back except her hairless cat, Princess.
Eyewitness News
Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
Eyewitness News
Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack
Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
The Connecticut tenants movement is back
In 2023, tenant unions and our allies will take the fight for fairer rents to the State Capitol.
