FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee snow, winter storm warning; residents take added care
MILWAUKEE - Being prepared, having a game plan and taking your time are key when it comes to driving in a snowstorm. On Milwaukee's lower east side, roads were slick Saturday night, Jan. 28. Drivers who spoke to FOX6 News said they made sure to have a full tank of gas and gear just in case.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers have already moved into the Badger State Friday morning
CBS 58
Late Afternoon Update: Moderate bands of snow impacting areas along and south of I94
Moderate to heavy band of snow is currently moving through Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties and will lift into southern Waukesha and Milwaukee counties over the next couple of hours. Snow rates within this band are around 1"/hr. It's dropping huge snowflakes and putting visibility under a quarter mile. Snow...
CBS 58
Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin
SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. A snow emergency has been issued within the City of Kenosha through most of the weekend, impacting parking on streets within the city. Kenosha's Public Works and Street Division - Snow...
WISN
Alert Day: Snow moves in later this morning
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect later today across SEWI. 4"-6" is still expected across much of the area, but Lake Effect snow may increase totals for parts of Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 5 counties through Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for five Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County and Walworth County. The rest of the area remains under a winter weather advisory.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
WISN
Milwaukee Water Works warns of frozen pipes and meters ahead of cold snap
MILWAUKEE — The colder weekend temperatures are prompting a frozen pipe and meter warning from Milwaukee Water Works. So far this winter, the city has already received 189 broken meter reports. That's compared to 137 ruptures all of last winter. "We had a very abnormal amount of burst meters...
wtmj.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound I-94 near Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — UPDATE: All northbound lanes are back open on I-41/94 in Kenosha County. PREVIOUS STORY: Northbound traffic is shut down on I-94 near Kenosha for a crash reported beyond the Illinois state border. The left shoulder of the roadway is completely blocked, as of 3:00 p.m. CST.
lpgasmagazine.com
Lakes Gas purchases Van’s Gas Service
Lakes Gas, headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota, acquired the propane operations of Van’s Gas Service, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This transaction is the company’s first acquisition of 2023. Van’s Gas Service was founded in 1943 by the grandfather of Scott Van Thiel. The company sells and delivers propane to residential...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Kenosha man, 86, missing since Saturday evening
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, who was last seen Saturday evening, Jan. 28. Officials say Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on near 12th and Sheridan Road (State Highway 32) in Kenosha. He was seen driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze (similar to one pictured below) with Wisconsin license 114-PVB. Officials say he was headed northbound on Sheridan Road leaving Kenosha. It is not known where Badillo was driving. However, officials say he made mention that he was checking his tire for low air -- so he may be in or around gas stations.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
wlip.com
Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie police squad hit by oncoming car in snow
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie police squad was hit by an oncoming driver Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened while police were responding to a reported disturbance. Dashcam video, posted on the department's Facebook page, showed the squad's emergency lights reflecting off the falling snow. As the squad...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County crash, I-94 shut down near state line for hours
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told FOX6 News that initial reports indicate two semitrucks and six cars were involved. Officials are still working to confirm that. It happened...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery
MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
CBS 58
Fatal accident causes freeway closure in Racine County
YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 20 have now been re-opened. YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, I-94 north is currently closed due to a fatal accident. Northbound traffic is being told...
