Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway reopens after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after a reported rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames. Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 36th Court Friday afternoon. Heavy smoke poured out of the home as crews worked to get it under control. The cause is under investigation. No...
WSVN-TV
Firefighter hospitalized, 5 displaced after fire destroys Miami efficiency
MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling flames in Miami. City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue, Saturday morning. The unit was destroyed. Officials said...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
WSVN-TV
Woman hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help after...
WSVN-TV
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale reopens after construction work
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale has reopened following a week of work. Crews on Monday shut down Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh streets so they could pour concrete. The roadway reopened to traffic on Friday. The construction work is part...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after pursuit involving car linked to shootings ends in parking garage near Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody. 7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on...
WSVN-TV
Margate police searching for elderly woman missing from residence
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult. On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard. Dawkins is 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
WSVN-TV
Search-and-recovery efforts underway after vehicle goes into Sunrise canal with 2 inside; woman hospitalized
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital and continue search-and-recovery efforts for a second victim after a vehicle went into a canal in Sunrise. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard search for missing 67-year-old diver in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a search at sea for a missing man. The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for 67-year old Howard Sal, Friday. On Thursday, Sal was last seen free diving in Hollywood Beach. He was wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard. Anyone with...
Plane clips bus during emergency landing on Miami causeway
A small plane hit a bus while making an emergency landing along a Miami causeway on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Death investigation underway after body found near Haulover Marina
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a body was found in an empty lot in Northeast Miami-Dade, Friday morning. The body was found south of the Haulover Marina. 7SkyForce flew overhead to capture video of the scene. A death investigation is underway. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
‘He’s a trooper’: Dog recovering after being ‘cemented’ to sidewalk in Florida city
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is recovering after the abandoned animal was discovered stuck to a sidewalk in a South Florida city. According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane, the dog, who officials have named Trooper, was found covered in his waste on a sidewalk in Boca Raton.
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens, identified as Frandeline Joseph, 17, and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien, died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appeared to be...
WSVN-TV
Worker dies after suffering respiratory distress working on underwater pipe
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has died after he became distressed while performing underwater construction on a storm drain in Northwest Miami-Dade. The incident unfolded on Thursday morning near Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade within a property under development on the old Westview Golf Course.
Comments / 0