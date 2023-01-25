ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘We are a law and order state:’ DeSantis wants Florida to get tougher on crime

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Miami Police Benevolent Association on Thursday, focusing on preserving law and order in Florida. The governor said he wants Florida to get even tougher on crime — from reforming the state’s death penalty laws, to introducing heavier penalties for child sex offenders, to cracking down on the sale of fentanyl.
American Lung Association releases annual tobacco report

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida lags behind the nation in policy efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco used, according to a report released this week by the American Lung Association. The annual State of Tobacco Control Report did find that the sunshine state has made some progress in reinstating...
