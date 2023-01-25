Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Related
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: History at the Corner of State and Main Streets, Hartford Connecticut
This video is about a historic corner of Hartford, Connecticut. What today is the Main Street side and entrance Pavilion of the State House Square complex was long a prominent site of now lost historic buildings and notable businesses. These included early 19th-century silverware producers, the publishers of Hartford’s yearly Geer’s City Directory, Goodwin’s drugstore, and the well-remembered Harvey & Lewis Building.
2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including right here in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington […]
ctexaminer.com
North End’s Sewer Mess is Lousy Politics, Not Racism
For many years Hartford’s North End, the heavily Black area of the city, has suffered extensive sewage overflows into basements from its antiquated sewer system, and the other day residents there complained about it again, this time to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The problem is universally acknowledged but nothing is being done about it. According to the Hartford Courant, one community leader calls it “environmental racism,” an increasingly fashionable and politically opportunistic complaint.
NHPR
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
Eyewitness News
Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
Eyewitness News
Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring
(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
Meriden officials seek to clear up confusion following concerning school gun incident
MERIDEN, Conn. — Officials in Meriden want to assure parents and students that the school environment is safe following a concerning incident where a handgun was brought into school. City and school officials told FOX61 they rely partly on a strong relationship with Meriden Police, who only have 106...
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
Helping beyond lunch, Hartford Public High’s “Grub Pub” is launched
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s an idea that grades well at Hartford Public High School – the “Grub Pub”. The planning is over and now the community has come together to launch a pantry for food-insecure students at HPHS. Thursday saw the ribbon-cutting for the Grub...
Portland farm seeks justice after maple syrup lines vandalized
PORTLAND, Conn. — Managing a more than 250-year-old farm on nine acres is a labor of love. Tuesday was a routine morning at Penfield Farm. Farmers were getting ready to clean out the maple syrup lines and get them ready for tapping when they noticed substantial damage to the lines.
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
2 New Haven fires displace 27 residents
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two separate building fires in New Haven Friday night have left over two dozen people displaced. Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said that firefighters were called to Bishop Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where the basement of a three-story residential building was on fire. Fire crews quickly located and contained the fire.
darientimes.com
Middletown Democrats nominate Middlesex Health clinician to run for late CT lawmaker's seat
MIDDLETOWN — Democrat Kai Belton, a youth crisis social worker at Middlesex Health, will run against Republican former city Common Council member Deborah Kleckowski for the 100th District House seat during a special election set for next month. The seat became vacant following the death of Middletown legislator Quentin...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0