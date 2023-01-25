ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
GRANGER, IN
‘Discover Winter Nights’ returns to Cass County for 17th year

Cassopolis, MI. (WNDU) - Cass County brought back its 17th annual ‘Discover Winter Nights’ to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park right outside of Vandalia. Visitors could enjoy different attractions at the park, from a tractor sleigh-ride, lighted cross-country ski trails, or enjoying some warmth from the campfire. But the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival

A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice...
WARSAW, IN
Notre Dame Student Film Festival taking place this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame’s 34th annual Student Film Festival is making a return to campus this weekend!. The 13 films are produced by students who are studying filmmaking. Students did everything from script writing, to directing and editing. Some students even traveled around...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Hayes concert at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April. Hayes, who is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” and “Y’all Life,” will perform at Purcell Pavilion on April 15 as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation, and the incubation of new ideas here in Michiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Man struck by vehicle in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle south of Cassopolis shortly before 12:30 Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies say a 28-year-old Elkhart woman was going north on Calvin Center Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart

The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
ELKHART, IN

