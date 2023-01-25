Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
A Quarter Century of Change: Reins of Life holds 25th annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner and Auction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local nonprofit Reins of Life held its 25th annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner & Auction at The Armory Kitchen in South Bend. Reins of Life started in 1978 to improve the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted therapy. “We...
WNDU
Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrates groundbreaking for Allen family home
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for a new home for the Allen family. Brooke Allen, a single mother of five, will live in the home with her four youngest children. For Allen, the home is...
WNDU
‘Discover Winter Nights’ returns to Cass County for 17th year
Cassopolis, MI. (WNDU) - Cass County brought back its 17th annual ‘Discover Winter Nights’ to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park right outside of Vandalia. Visitors could enjoy different attractions at the park, from a tractor sleigh-ride, lighted cross-country ski trails, or enjoying some warmth from the campfire. But the...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
WNDU
34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice...
WNDU
Notre Dame Student Film Festival taking place this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame’s 34th annual Student Film Festival is making a return to campus this weekend!. The 13 films are produced by students who are studying filmmaking. Students did everything from script writing, to directing and editing. Some students even traveled around...
WNDU
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.
Police: Three arrested in death of Benton Harbor 74-year-old
Three suspects have been arrested in the death of a 74-year-old in Benton Harbor, police say.
WNDU
Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder of Grace Ross
A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide. Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, back in August.
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
WNDU
Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation’s 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena. The graduations will take place from June 8-10 at the following times:. Thursday, June 8. Adams High School: 6 p.m. Friday,...
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
WNDU
Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Hayes concert at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April. Hayes, who is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” and “Y’all Life,” will perform at Purcell Pavilion on April 15 as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation, and the incubation of new ideas here in Michiana.
WNDU
Man struck by vehicle in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle south of Cassopolis shortly before 12:30 Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies say a 28-year-old Elkhart woman was going north on Calvin Center Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
WNDU
Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart
The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Comments / 0