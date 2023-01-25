ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Is The Bottom In For Cybersecurity Stocks?

F5 Networks hit bottom and it was confirmed in the wake of FQ1 results. Other cybersecurity stocks may do the same when they report. Analyst sentiment may cap gains in the near term and keep these stocks range bound. Cybersecurity stocks are down from their high-flying days in the post-pandemic...
ValueWalk

Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?

Biotech Pliant Therapeutics gapped up following the company’s announcement of results for a treatment of a lung condition known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This marks the second time within a year that Pliant skyrocketed on news about clinical trials for this drug. Five analysts boosted their price target on...
ValueWalk

Pangaea Ventures Increases Position In Sonida Senior Living (SNDA)

Fintel reports that Pangaea Ventures, L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of Sonida Senior Living Inc (NYSE:SNDA). This represents 10.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 5, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase...
ValueWalk

Five Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in Q4 2022

The fourth quarter of 2022 was relatively better for the stock markets, with the S&P 500 up over 7% (its only positive quarterly return for the year). Similarly, small cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index) also ended the fourth quarter with a return of 6.2%, but it wasn’t enough to save the index from its worst annual performance since 2008. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022.
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Investors Buy Income Funds As Investor Confidence In Global Markets Dips

The HL Investor Confidence index has increased by 8 points this month, up to 77. Confidence has decreased in the Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japanese and North American sectors and risen in the UK sector. Investors favoured income and passive plays amidst the uncertainty. It has been a stellar...
ValueWalk

Tate & Lyle – Strong Q3 Growth As Price Hikes Do Their Job

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE)’s revenue rose 16% in the third quarter, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Performance was driven by 19% growth in Food & Beverage Solutions, which benefited from higher prices and acquisitions. The Sucralose division saw an expected sales decline of 8%, as orders pushed through the first half of the year unwound.
ValueWalk

0.5pp Interest Rate Rise On The Cards – What’s The Deal For Your Finances?

The market is expecting interest rates to rise 0.5 percentage points next week. Fixed savings have peaked – variable rates creep up. Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst. “Bank of England policymakers will attempt to become Masterchefs on Thursday: trying to stop inflation burning spending power whilst avoiding...
ValueWalk

Vertiv Legal Update: A Weak Defense Raises Probability of A Large Settlement, Management Purge Speaks To Troubled Company Status

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is currently defending two lawsuits alleging fraud – a class action filed in May 2022, and one acquired as part of the E&I Engineering deal. We address the latest filing from Vertiv’s class action fraud suit below. Prior to the company’s release of the 4Q22 results, we will publish an article illustrating why Vertiv’s margins are nothing but an accounting mirage.
ValueWalk

2023 Marketing Trends, Podcast Optimization, And The Art Of Networking

The digital media landscape is displaying immense promise for brand awareness, growth, and overall profitability for companies of all sizes. By knowing the key trends and optimizing content, leaders from a multitude of industries can leverage and optimize their content to maximize their full potential. On today’s episode of Startups...
COLORADO STATE
ValueWalk

A Non-Salesy Annuity Guide To Buying Annuities

In the past, buying an annuity was a lot of work. The first step toward determining whether an annuity is right for your retirement plan is to do a little research. In most cases, the first step is to answer important questions such as:. What is an annuity?. Which type...
ValueWalk

A Good Economy Tops Low Rates

In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. Stocks are trading higher today following a better-than-expected GDP reading for the fourth quarter, which rose at an annual rate of 2.9%. The reading came in slightly above economists’ expectations, but lower than the third quarter’s growth rate of 3.2%.
ValueWalk

S&P 500 – No Rocking The Boat

S&P 500 defended my 3,955 level by stopping full 10 pts above it, and turning up swiftly. The rise was accompanied by good breadth, and ducks lined in a row when it comes to former laggards (tech), high betas incl. financials and just broadly speaking value stocks, and small-caps with the dollar remaining tame. Bonds also didn‘t present any red flags.
ValueWalk

The Fed’s Decision May Create Relief Rally or Correction

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are higher as earnings season continues, and economic numbers are higher than forecast. The 4Q’22 GDP came in +2.9%, above the 2.6% forecast. Core Durable Goods Orders for December were up 5.6%, well above the 2.5% forecast. Initial jobless claims of 186K was the lowest in years. The economy appears to be in much better shape than feared.
ValueWalk

Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors

Levi Strauss reported a strong Q4 despite a string of pre-release downgrades. Outlook is good and margins are holding up despite downward pressure. The dividend is safe and should allow investors to sleep soundly at night. 5 stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co....
ValueWalk

Investors Urged To Seize Markets’ Bullish Sentiment

A rallying call for investors has been sounded by the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. It comes from Nigel Green of deVere Group as global markets have got off to a confident start to the year. The...
ValueWalk

Big Week Ahead For The S&P 500

S&P 500 charge higher continued, and high beta plays didn‘t disappoint. Energy, financials, Russell 2000, emerging markets – all on fire. After Thursday‘s climb of bear market rally wall of worry (we‘re rather to meet recession and not soft landing – the contraction will be mild till Q3 2023), we‘re in for a daily deceleration today as I don‘t think yesterday‘s complacency would last till the closing bell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy