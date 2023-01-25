Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Silicon Valley
Synopsys cuts more than 100 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs widen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Synopsys has joined the widening wave of tech company layoffs by disclosing plans to slash more than 100 jobs in the Bay Area. The provider of software to help design semiconductors has told the state’s labor agency that it had decided to conduct layoffs that would terminate the jobs of workers in Mountain View and Sunnyvale.
Santa Clara County ambulance service scrutinized
Santa Clara County will soon solicit a new contract for ambulance services, and one local fire chief is pushing to change the model. In a letter sent to the county’s Health and Hospital Committee last November, San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien lambasted the county’s current structure, where a private company is contracted for ambulance and paramedic services. The fire chief said the model is outdated and doesn’t incentivize the private provider to respond on time, pointing to the county’s current provider American Medical Response (AMR). The system also doesn’t give fire departments, who rely on AMR’s services during emergencies, any say over the company’s operation.
State housing law fizzles in San Jose
One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill’s opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long...
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill council adopts housing needs roadmap
The City of Morgan Hill recently adopted its General Plan Housing Element, an eight-year roadmap on how the city will meet its projected need for new homes as the area grows. While city officials and council members—the latter of whom unanimously approved the new Housing Element at the Jan. 24 meeting—are satisfied that the document meets all the requirements imposed by state housing authorities, some observers commented that Morgan Hill’s policies and plans overlook some local demographic and geographic groups.
Press Banner
Hwy 9 closure squeezes Ben Lomond businesses
The fallen branches have been neatly arranged along a rock border next to the La Placa Family Bakery parking lot as the sun streams down through the redwoods to the red translucent awning, but here along Highway 9 in Ben Lomond, the storms are anything but a forgotten memory. After...
cupertinotoday.com
You can still get at-home COVID-19 tests for free
As the latest, highly infectious COVID-19 variant called XBB.1.5 spreads across the country this winter, Cupertino Today is reminding our readers that they are still eligible to get free, at-home COVID-19 tests. Most folks with a health plan can go online or to a pharmacy or store to purchase at...
Silicon Valley
Electric air taxi firm launches big San Jose expansion and is in hiring mode
SAN JOSE — An electric air taxi company has completed a leasing deal in San Jose that will enable the cutting-edge tech firm to soar into a local expansion and hire more workers. Archer Aviation has leased an office and research building in North San Jose that’s about a...
svvoice.com
Santa Clara’s Data Drain
Santa Clara has a power problem. During the Oct. 26, 2022 Planning Commission meeting, Electric Utility Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kolnowski outlined a grim picture for Planning Commissioners. Kolnowski told commissioners power usage peaked at 704 megawatts (MW) on Sept. 6, 2022. That was 54 MW more than the peak...
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
Skyline View
Morning accident blocks eastern access route out of Skyline campus
A car accident occurred earlier this morning just outside of Skyline campus’s eastern entrance which blocked the eastern access road out of the campus. The vehicle in question struck a light pole, causing it to fall into the road. The light pole blocked both lanes causing the San Bruno Police Department to have to redirect traffic to alternate routes heading to Skyline Drive.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $1.8 million in San Jose
A house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Rosswood Drive in San Jose has a new owner. The 1,474-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,810,000, or $1,228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
cityofpaloalto.org
A Letter from the Santa Clara County Police Chiefs' Association
Please read this letter to the community from all members of the Santa Clara County Police Chiefs' Association, including Chief Andrew Binder:. The Santa Clara County Police Chiefs' Association is deeply troubled by the horrific death of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five ex-Memphis Police Officers. Our hearts go out to the Nichols family as they mourn the loss of their loved one, and the law enforcement community whose reputation has once again been tarnished by a select few who failed to honor the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.
San Jose vice mayor: A friend or a foe?
In one of his first major decisions in office, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan picked a newcomer as his vice mayor, a position that often signals an ally. But when he needed the votes, she went against him. During two crucial votes this week to fill the empty San Jose...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Silicon Valley
TikTok owner moves into new San Jose offices after Silicon Valley mega deal
SAN JOSE — A tech giant that has come under increased scrutiny in recent months has moved into San Jose offices where the company could employ hundreds or even thousands of workers after completing a Silicon Valley real estate mega-deal. TikTok app owner ByteDance has moved into a big...
