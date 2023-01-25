ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

20-Year-Old Tells WCHS Students About The Dangers Of Vaping

Daniel Ament, 20, was a healthy kid who played sports when he was kid. However, when he started vaping, he experienced severe consequences to it which led to him having a double lung transplant. Warsaw Community High School Principal Troy Akers said Ament is a living miracle. He’s a survivor...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
radioresultsnetwork.com

Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan

A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Pet Vet: Upper Respiratory Infection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sneezing can make you think about allergies, but when cats sneeze and have congestion, it could be upper respiratory infection. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, sat down with our own Jack Springgate to tell us more about this common respiratory syndrome in cats. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN

