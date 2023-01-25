Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people
It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty.
Times-Union Newspaper
20-Year-Old Tells WCHS Students About The Dangers Of Vaping
Daniel Ament, 20, was a healthy kid who played sports when he was kid. However, when he started vaping, he experienced severe consequences to it which led to him having a double lung transplant. Warsaw Community High School Principal Troy Akers said Ament is a living miracle. He’s a survivor...
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
WNDU
Michigan Dept. of Health expands opioid health home services to Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph counties
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its opioid services to multiple Michiana counties. Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties are part of the state’s most recent expansion of the Opioid Health Home Initiative. The program works to help coordinate care for Medicaid users who suffer from opioid use disorder.
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso
Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
abc57.com
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
WNDU
Man accused of killing bicyclist found not guilty of reckless driving causing death
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019 has been found not guilty of reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Sammie Davis, 40, was found not guilty...
WNDU
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in Berrien County. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. Officials say a semi and another vehicle crashed head on, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
Berrien County sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Upper Respiratory Infection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sneezing can make you think about allergies, but when cats sneeze and have congestion, it could be upper respiratory infection. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, sat down with our own Jack Springgate to tell us more about this common respiratory syndrome in cats. If...
nwi.life
Interventional cardiologist performs first PFO closure at Franciscan Health Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City in December performed the first patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure in the hospital’s history, thanks to the addition of a new interventional cardiologist to the Franciscan Physician Network. Interventional cardiologist Kamal Sadat, MD, and his team performed the procedure...
