Princeton receives state grant for Terhune Road improvements ahead of housing development construction

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Related
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Union Built: Project Labor Agreement Signed for Mercer Airport Terminal Construction
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- The new passenger terminal at the Trenton-Mercer Airport will be union-built under a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) signed on Wednesday between Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo, president of the Mercer/Burlington Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. Flanked by members of the regional building trades, Hughes signed the agreement that would ensure the use of "a reliable source of skilled and experienced labor for the Trenton-Mercer Airport passenger terminal replacement project." In March 2022, Mercer County was given the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for design and construction of the replacement terminal. The current terminal, which...
Hearing on assisted living facility on historic Gulick House property will continue in February
It was a standing-room only crowd at the public hearing on Care One at Lawrence LLC’s proposed assisted living facility at the historic William Gulick House property drew a standing-room-only crowd at the Lawrence Township Zoning Board of Adjustment’s meeting. More than 40 residents filled the meeting room...
Princeton Police blotter
Someone entered a Jonathan Dayton Court home and stole $4,000 in cash. The theft was reported Jan. 21. A 32-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $1,510 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Nassau Street Jan. 18. He was turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.
Eatontown council to consider request for cannabis cultivation business
EATONTOWN — Borough Council members may take formal action at their meeting tonight, Jan. 25, regarding a proposal to cultivate and manufacture cannabis at a facility proposed at 265 Industrial Way. A representative from Cana-Bosem, LLC, presented the application to the governing body on Jan. 11, but no action...
Lawrence Township Municipal Manager: Significant increases expected in trash collection, 911 dispatch contracts
The Lawrence Township Council got its first look at the recommended $60.7 million municipal budget for 2023, which carries a 2-cent increase in the municipal property tax rate. The 2023 municipal budget, which was recommended at a Jan. 17 Council meeting, is $6.1 million more than the 2022 budget of...
wrnjradio.com
Two Washington Township police recruits graduate academy
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Washington Township Police Department is welcoming two new officers, following their graduation Friday from the Mercer County Police Academy. In the summer of 2022, Anthony Spiridigliozzi and Christopher Santamaria began their journey to the Washington Township Police Department. During this hiring process...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
followsouthjersey.com
Cooper University Health Care Holding Virtual Hiring Events
CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County One Stop Career Resource Center will be holding a virtual hiring event on Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1. On Friday, recruitment will be for clinical practice specialists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants/medical practice...
NJ township tears down partially built mansion after decade-long battle
On Thursday, Cherry Hill Township ripped down the partially built mansion. The property has been under construction for nearly 14 years.
Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 24
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Hopewell Township Police blotter
A 32-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hopewell Township Jan. 22, after she was detained by the Flemington Borough Police Department. She was turned over to Hopewell Township police on the warrant, processed and taken to the Mercer County Corrections Center. A 34-year-old Trenton man was...
New Report: Mercer County, NJ, Wasted Millions in Taxpayer Dollars
A new report finds Mercer County paid millions in penalties & interest for late tax filings. Mercer County lawmaker expresses anger and wants to know: who dropped the ball?. A spokesperson for Mercer County says the taxpayers were “let down”. Your tax dollars hard at work. The New Jersey...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
From Cathleen to Catherin: Lawrence Township Council appoints new member
The Lawrence Township Council has appointed lifelong resident Catherin “Catie” MacDuff to fill the vacancy on the council that was created by the resignation of former Township Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis in early January. MacDuff was chosen from among three nominees to fill the vacancy at the Lawrence Township...
$25,500 Heroin Bust In Robbinsville Warehouse Parking Lot
January 27, 2022 ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area has culminated with one…
Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries
Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Pedestrian, 63, Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Mercer County Crosswalk
A 63-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a Mercer County crosswalk Tuesday evening, authorities said. The pedestrian was heading east to west in the southern crosswalk of the intersection of Penn-Lyle Road at Canoe Brook Drive in West Windsor, local police said in a press release.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0