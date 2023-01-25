ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

Changes to TransNet sales tax ordinance rejected on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 27, the SANDAG board voted on a change to the TransNet ordinance. TransNet is the half-cent sales tax used by SANDAG to fund local transportation projects. Because of the legislation’s 2/3 majority vote requirement, even the weighted voting system did not provide...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Affordable Housing, Planting Trees, & SANDAG

Workforce housing and affordable housing for seniors are both vital. The Alvarado Senior Village is a proposed senior housing project in Fallbrook. This week, the County awarded $6.1 million to partner with constructing this 54-unit facility. This is vital as this project will house very low-income seniors in need. Also,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands

Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
VISTA, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

San Diego City Council’s Lip Service to Housing as a “Fundamental Human Right” Falls Short in Addressing Homelessness Crisis

As Republicans, it is disheartening to see the San Diego City Council, led by Democrats, vote unanimously to declare housing a “fundamental human right” without a concrete plan in place to address the growing homelessness crisis. Mayor Gloria’s current approach of simply moving homeless encampments during daylight hours...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SDG&E Sticker Shock Hits a Nerve

Before you open your January SDG&E bill, pull up a chair or have a mattress on the floor to break your fall. Your bill will have doubled from January of last year. I blame California’s delusional and destructive war on affordable energy, otherwise known as Climate Action Plans. Newsom...
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery

San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista

A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
CHULA VISTA, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors OK Upgrades to Popular Mount Woodson Hiking Area

County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved upgrades to a popular hiking spot near the community of Ramona and the city of Poway. Located west of state Route 67, the Mount Woodson Gateway County Preserve has several trails, including one leading to Potato Chip Rock, a noted tourist spot. Planned improvements include...
POWAY, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE

