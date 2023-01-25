Read full article on original website
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
kusi.com
Changes to TransNet sales tax ordinance rejected on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 27, the SANDAG board voted on a change to the TransNet ordinance. TransNet is the half-cent sales tax used by SANDAG to fund local transportation projects. Because of the legislation’s 2/3 majority vote requirement, even the weighted voting system did not provide...
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Affordable Housing, Planting Trees, & SANDAG
Workforce housing and affordable housing for seniors are both vital. The Alvarado Senior Village is a proposed senior housing project in Fallbrook. This week, the County awarded $6.1 million to partner with constructing this 54-unit facility. This is vital as this project will house very low-income seniors in need. Also,...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands
Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
Large sinkhole forms on downtown street
A large sinkhole has formed on a street in downtown San Diego, prompting crews to close off the area Friday.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
San Diego City Council’s Lip Service to Housing as a “Fundamental Human Right” Falls Short in Addressing Homelessness Crisis
As Republicans, it is disheartening to see the San Diego City Council, led by Democrats, vote unanimously to declare housing a “fundamental human right” without a concrete plan in place to address the growing homelessness crisis. Mayor Gloria’s current approach of simply moving homeless encampments during daylight hours...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
SDG&E Sticker Shock Hits a Nerve
Before you open your January SDG&E bill, pull up a chair or have a mattress on the floor to break your fall. Your bill will have doubled from January of last year. I blame California’s delusional and destructive war on affordable energy, otherwise known as Climate Action Plans. Newsom...
NBC San Diego
Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery
San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
NBC San Diego
Owners of Squalid Downtown San Diego Hotel Hit With $320,000 Bill From City
The owners of a hotel that was sued by the city for allegedly unsafe conditions has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 to reimburse the city's costs to relocate the hotel's tenants, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Friday. The six-story building, which is located between Sixth and...
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
chulavistatoday.com
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
Decaying trees were reported but ignored before recent parade of strong winds
SAN DIEGO — Some downed trees in Balboa Park and across San Diego County had been reported before yesterday's high winds. Some people said the agencies they reported these trees to ignored their worries, which they believe could have prevented the damage. “My tree album has about 250 photos...
Supervisors OK Upgrades to Popular Mount Woodson Hiking Area
County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved upgrades to a popular hiking spot near the community of Ramona and the city of Poway. Located west of state Route 67, the Mount Woodson Gateway County Preserve has several trails, including one leading to Potato Chip Rock, a noted tourist spot. Planned improvements include...
Power outage leaves thousands without lights in East County
Over 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without lights in the East County, due to a power outage in the area.
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Rising utility bill prompts staff cuts, price hikes at Hillcrest restaurant
Rising utility bill prompts staff cuts, price hikes at Hillcrest restaurant; El Cuervo Mexican Food opened in 1976.
