ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how close asteroid 2023 BU will come to Earth’s surface
Big drama is happening a hairline above the Earth’s surface as a newly discovered asteroid will whiz by incredibly close to us. The asteroid was discovered Saturday (Jan. 21) and is one of the closest near misses. What are the chances an asteroid is going to hit Earth? Michael...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
