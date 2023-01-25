Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week.

The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.

Woodstock Police say drivers can expect delays in the area. Officers plan to allow limited backups in the rightmost lane of Hwy. 92. If intersections or other businesses are blocked, drivers will have to keep moving.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes when possible and expect the delays to continue for at least the next week.

Last month, Whataburger’s first location opened in Kennesaw. A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted lines wrapped around the restaurant and the block.

For Thursday’s opening, Whataburger says it has hired private security and Woodstock police to help direct traffic. Guests can enter the drive-thru line on Hwy 92 eastbound.

Whataburger said seven other stores are currently being built and they hope to open 50 more over the next few years. Here are the locations currently under construction.

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

