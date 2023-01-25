ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjJbn_0kRLWReC00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week.

The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.

Woodstock Police say drivers can expect delays in the area. Officers plan to allow limited backups in the rightmost lane of Hwy. 92. If intersections or other businesses are blocked, drivers will have to keep moving.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes when possible and expect the delays to continue for at least the next week.

Last month, Whataburger’s first location opened in Kennesaw. A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted lines wrapped around the restaurant and the block.

For Thursday’s opening, Whataburger says it has hired private security and Woodstock police to help direct traffic. Guests can enter the drive-thru line on Hwy 92 eastbound.

Whataburger said seven other stores are currently being built and they hope to open 50 more over the next few years. Here are the locations currently under construction.

  • 503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040
  • 2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519
  • 900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656
  • 10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014
  • 3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606
  • SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078
  • 15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12twlA_0kRLWReC00

Comments / 4

Chiggerbug
2d ago

You'd think it was a really GOOD burger. It's about on the same plane as Cookout. LOL They were lined up around the building twice and had attendants outside to direct traffic when the one on Moreland opened years ago. I thought that they had to be wonderful if so many people were waiting that long. Nope. Finally made it to the one on Ponce when the crowd died down. Yuck! I'd rather have a Krystal burger; at least they are juicy and have some flavor. These were small dried out pieces of shoe leather. LOL I'll wait a year until the crowd diminishes and see if they are any better than they are out west.

Reply
2
 

