ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Jesse Jackson calls for feds to probe MPD after Tyre Nichols' death

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjGzA_0kRLWDXG00

Good morning, Memphis!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Longtime civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson called for a federal investigation into the Memphis Police Department in the wake of five officers being fired for their involvement in a traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death, Lucas Finton reports in this story.

In an interview with The Commercial Appeal, Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant said a thorough investigation would help create stronger policies to restore community trust.

Meanwhile, a public funeral for Nichols will be held Feb. 1 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. The funeral will feature a eulogy from civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, Lucas reports here.

Preliminary report on fatal plane crash: The lone survivor of a Texas plane crash that killed four was able to pull himself from the wreckage and call first responders on his cellphone, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, Katherine Burgess reports in this story.

The crash last week killed Bill Garner, executive pastor at Germantown’s Harvest Church; Steve Tucker, an elder at the church; and church staff members Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer. The survivor, Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, is currently in a Texas hospital.

Downtown Memphis development: Preliminary work of sorts is set to begin next month at 100 N. Main St., Corinne Kennedy reports here.

The team behind the plans to redevelop and rehabilitate the tallest building in Memphis has gotten approval to start clearing out the years of trash and debris that have piled up inside and begin internal demolition in February.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Joe Biden was among the national, state and local officials sounding off after five Memphis police officers were indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video statement, calling Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD “SCORPION” unit inactive, Mayor Strickland says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Stickland announced today that the MPD “SCORPION” unit remains inactive, in light of the ongoing Tyre Nichols’ investigation. It is clear that these officers violated the department’s policies and training. I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again. We are initiating an outside, independent review of the training, policies, and operations of our specialized units. Since this event happened, the SCORPION Unit has been and remains inactive.
MEMPHIS, TN
videtteonline.com

President Kinzy addresses murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police

President Terri Goss Kinzy addressed Illinois State University via email about the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis police. Five Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder after Nichols' death on Jan. 10. The video evidence of the arrest that led to Nichols' death has yet to be released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols protestors shut down I-55 bridge in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols shut down all lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 “old bridge” Friday night in Memphis. A few dozen protestors planned to meet at Martyrs Park in downtown Memphis tonight for a call to action. The protest was organized by Black Lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspects wanted in multiple business burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple business vandalism incidents from Friday and Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to a burglary at 8:40 p.m. on Friday night at City Gear on 2926 Lamar Avenue. Police say officers patrolled the area when they saw several vehicles parked...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Defender

JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS

Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage

After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy