Jesse Jackson calls for feds to probe MPD after Tyre Nichols' death

Good morning, Memphis!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Longtime civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson called for a federal investigation into the Memphis Police Department in the wake of five officers being fired for their involvement in a traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death, Lucas Finton reports in this story.

In an interview with The Commercial Appeal, Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant said a thorough investigation would help create stronger policies to restore community trust.

Meanwhile, a public funeral for Nichols will be held Feb. 1 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. The funeral will feature a eulogy from civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, Lucas reports here.

Preliminary report on fatal plane crash: The lone survivor of a Texas plane crash that killed four was able to pull himself from the wreckage and call first responders on his cellphone, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, Katherine Burgess reports in this story.

The crash last week killed Bill Garner, executive pastor at Germantown’s Harvest Church; Steve Tucker, an elder at the church; and church staff members Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer. The survivor, Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, is currently in a Texas hospital.

Downtown Memphis development: Preliminary work of sorts is set to begin next month at 100 N. Main St., Corinne Kennedy reports here.

The team behind the plans to redevelop and rehabilitate the tallest building in Memphis has gotten approval to start clearing out the years of trash and debris that have piled up inside and begin internal demolition in February.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site.