The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America announced Gary Furtado as the new Council President at their annual board meeting this week. The Council President serves as Chair of the Council’s Executive Board. The President leads the board in strategic decision-making, stewardship of resources, and delivery of the Scouting program to over 5,000 youth across southeastern New England.

CENTRAL FALLS, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO