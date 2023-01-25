ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Next Touro Synagogue Foundation talk explores portraits of Jews from 17th & 18th century Amsterdam

Touro Synagogue Foundation announces the third program of its Winter 2022-2023 Judah Touro Program Series, featuring Dr. Samantha Baskind, a professor of art history. Dr. Baskind’s talk, titled, “Picturing Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews in 17th & 18th Century Amsterdam,” will be presented virtually, via Zoom, on Thursday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m.
NEWPORT, RI
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival

After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. During...
NEWPORT, RI
Gary Furtado named President of Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America

The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America announced Gary Furtado as the new Council President at their annual board meeting this week. The Council President serves as Chair of the Council’s Executive Board. The President leads the board in strategic decision-making, stewardship of resources, and delivery of the Scouting program to over 5,000 youth across southeastern New England.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Rhode Island officer acquitted in shooting of teenager

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer who was off duty and out of uniform when he shot the 18-year-old driver of a car he had witnessed speeding past him on the highway was acquitted by a jury Thursday of several charges. Pawtucket Officer Daniel Dolan, 40,...
WEST GREENWICH, RI

