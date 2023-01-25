Read full article on original website
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South Carolina
A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi opened its newest South Carolina supermarket location in Bluffton at 1131 Fording Island Road, according to the company's website.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
abcnews4.com
4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
abcnews4.com
Survey reports Starbucks South Carolina's favorite fast food
A recent study by Betsperts revealed Starbucks is the Palmetto's state favorite fast food option. There are 4.8 fast food restaurants per 10,000 people in SC--the ninth-highest total in the country. Starbucks is crowned America's favorite, being the most popular in 24 states. McDonald's ranks second, and Chick-fil-a third.
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
WBTV
S.C. woman dances at 2018 wedding at 104 years old
Walkes died in an accident Thursday at the age of 25. Our friend, Eric Thomas, took her on a zipline adventure in tonight's Forever Family. CMS students write essays about Dr. King – Part 5. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST. The students spoke with WBTV’s Jamie...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
crbjbizwire.com
E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions
CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
"...the Founding Fathers, the people that made America based on their opinions, these people owned slaves," said SC State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy offers tips for saving on winter energy bills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the winter months, monitoring energy usage when it is cold outside could save households hundreds of dollars on their energy bill. Dominion Energy has recommended the following tips for cost savings from December - March. Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower when the...
crbjbizwire.com
SCACED President & CEO, Bernie Mazyck, appointed Chair of Federal Reserve of Richmond
CHARLESTON, S.C. —The Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (“Richmond Fed”) appointed Bernie Mazyck, President & CEO of the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte Board on December 8, 2022.
abccolumbia.com
Race Teaching Bill passes subcommittee at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A House Education Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that limits teachings on race in public schools. The South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act would ban teaching that an individual is inherently “privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive.”. The Bill would require school district website...
FOX Carolina
Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
southarkansassun.com
Up To $10,000 Student Loans, Tuition Can Be Paid Under South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan
Up to $10,000 in student loans and tuition can be paid under South Carolina’s 529 college savings plan. These one-time payments to the beneficiary’s loans can also be for any individual. In December 2022, the SECURE Act has been authorized which changed several federal rules for college savings...
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
