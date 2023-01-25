ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Acres, SC

kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
abcnews4.com

4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted

CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Survey reports Starbucks South Carolina's favorite fast food

A recent study by Betsperts revealed Starbucks is the Palmetto's state favorite fast food option. There are 4.8 fast food restaurants per 10,000 people in SC--the ninth-highest total in the country. Starbucks is crowned America's favorite, being the most popular in 24 states. McDonald's ranks second, and Chick-fil-a third.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

S.C. woman dances at 2018 wedding at 104 years old

S.C. woman dances at 2018 wedding at 104 years old
crbjbizwire.com

E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy offers tips for saving on winter energy bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the winter months, monitoring energy usage when it is cold outside could save households hundreds of dollars on their energy bill. Dominion Energy has recommended the following tips for cost savings from December - March. Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower when the...
abccolumbia.com

Race Teaching Bill passes subcommittee at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A House Education Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that limits teachings on race in public schools. The South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act would ban teaching that an individual is inherently “privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive.”. The Bill would require school district website...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

