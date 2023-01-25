Read full article on original website
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Heavy snows moving through
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT THROUGH TOMORROW AT 5PM. Strong band of snow is moving over I-15 to the east and will cover Shelley and move into Idaho Falls. Be aware of blowing snows and low visibility with winds 30+. Jeff Roper. Article Topic Follows:...
Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 2:44AM MST until January 29 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, additional snow. accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 6 inches in the. Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind. Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind. chills as low as 30 below zero.
Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued
POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend. Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
Freezing fog and snow otw
Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. This is the fourth round of city-wide snow...
One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads
TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
3 things to know this morning – January 27, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday. According to police, a snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars that was traveling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box truck, was traveling westbound. As the Silverado was in the oncoming lane of travel, it struck the Ford head-on. The Silverado then spun and struck a 2010 Toyota Yaris, driven by a 56-year-old male from Teton, ID.
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m.
3 things to do this weekend – January 27, 2023
Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15
INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life
On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest.
