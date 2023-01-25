ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Heavy snows moving through

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT THROUGH TOMORROW AT 5PM. Strong band of snow is moving over I-15 to the east and will cover Shelley and move into Idaho Falls. Be aware of blowing snows and low visibility with winds 30+. Jeff Roper. Article Topic Follows:...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued

POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend. Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Freezing fog and snow otw

Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads

TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
TETONIA, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Man Dies After Another Driver Attempts Passing Line of Cars Behind Snowplow in Southern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday. According to police, a snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars that was traveling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box truck, was traveling westbound. As the Silverado was in the oncoming lane of travel, it struck the Ford head-on. The Silverado then spun and struck a 2010 Toyota Yaris, driven by a 56-year-old male from Teton, ID.
TETON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers

BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15

INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
TETON COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy