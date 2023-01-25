Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
nfltraderumors.co
Steve Wilks Plans To Coach Elsewhere After Being Passed Over For Panthers HC Job
According to Tom Pelissero, former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks plans to coach elsewhere in 2023 after the team elected to hire Frank Reich instead. Wilks did an incredible job leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after he took over early in the season. He should have some options...
NBC Sports
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
NBC Sports
49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
Breaking: Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Head Coaching Hire
The first spot on the NFL coaching carousel has been filled. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy. Reich replaces Matt Rhule, who the team fired after five games in 2022. ...
NBC Sports
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
Steve Wilks makes decision on Panthers future after Frank Reich hiring
The Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich their new head coach on Thursday, officially putting Steve Wilks out of the running following his stint as the interim head coach. With the top job no longer available, Wilks has made clear he has no intention of returning to Carolina this offseason. Via NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Wilks is planning to coach “somewhere else” during the 2023 season, though in what capacity remains to be seen.
Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC
A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
NBC Sports
Shanahan's anecdote on Purdy sums up 49ers' rookie philosophy
Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers don't waste any time with young players on the roster, no matter if they are starting as a first-round pick or, say, the No. 262 overall and final pick of the draft. Every rookie on the roster needs to be ready to contribute at...
NBC Sports
Cowboys officially sever ties with six assistant coaches
Back-to-back 12-5 regular-season performances became the top argument for keeping coach Mike McCarthy. It wasn’t enough to keep six members of his staff employed, however. The Cowboys have announced that six assistant coaches have been let go. Technically, their expired contracts weren’t renewed. As a practical matter, they were politely told to pack their things and go.
NBC Sports
Travis Kelce added to practice report and is questionable with back injury
The Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. His ankle injury did not keep him from practicing fully all week, and Mahomes officially does not have a designation. That’s the good news for the Chiefs. The troublesome news is the team...
NBC Sports
Armstead explains 'fine line' in defending mobile QB like Hurts
Arik Armstead knows facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field will be a battle of attrition as both sides jockey for the win. However, he also knows that the 49ers' defense needs to be disciplined regarding when to go all out or...
Commanders, Rivera, new offensive coordinator NEED to win next year
Ron Rivera and the Commanders are searching for their next offensive coordinator, and one name has yet to generate much discussion. The reason might be play-calling experience. Or it might be something as simple as why would an offensive coordinator leave Patrick Mahomes for another OC job. Calling the plays...
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Panthers name Eagles Super Bowl OC Reich head coach
This will make Nick Sirianni very happy. Eagles Super Bowl offensive coordinator Frank Reich, fired by the Colts after winning 37 games in his first four years, has been hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. With the Colts 3-5-1 after nine games, the Colts fired Reich...
Commanders' OC tracker: Check here for the latest news in the offensive coordinator search
The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two days after the 2022 regular season ended after three seasons with the team. The writing was on the wall for Turner after a Washington Post story late in the season featured at least 10 Washington players unhappy with the offense. Some players felt Turner would often overthink things and had issues with play-calling.
NBC Sports
Falcons fire three defensive assistants after hiring Ryan Nielsen
The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator Friday. That meant the end of three defensive assistants’ time in Atlanta. The team announced it has parted ways with defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke. Nielsen, who is leaving...
Comments / 0