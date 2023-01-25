ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
NBC Sports

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
BOULDER, CO
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
NBC Sports

Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
ClutchPoints

Steve Wilks makes decision on Panthers future after Frank Reich hiring

The Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich their new head coach on Thursday, officially putting Steve Wilks out of the running following his stint as the interim head coach. With the top job no longer available, Wilks has made clear he has no intention of returning to Carolina this offseason. Via NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Wilks is planning to coach “somewhere else” during the 2023 season, though in what capacity remains to be seen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC

A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Shanahan's anecdote on Purdy sums up 49ers' rookie philosophy

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers don't waste any time with young players on the roster, no matter if they are starting as a first-round pick or, say, the No. 262 overall and final pick of the draft. Every rookie on the roster needs to be ready to contribute at...
NBC Sports

Cowboys officially sever ties with six assistant coaches

Back-to-back 12-5 regular-season performances became the top argument for keeping coach Mike McCarthy. It wasn’t enough to keep six members of his staff employed, however. The Cowboys have announced that six assistant coaches have been let go. Technically, their expired contracts weren’t renewed. As a practical matter, they were politely told to pack their things and go.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Armstead explains 'fine line' in defending mobile QB like Hurts

Arik Armstead knows facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field will be a battle of attrition as both sides jockey for the win. However, he also knows that the 49ers' defense needs to be disciplined regarding when to go all out or...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return

Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Panthers name Eagles Super Bowl OC Reich head coach

This will make Nick Sirianni very happy. Eagles Super Bowl offensive coordinator Frank Reich, fired by the Colts after winning 37 games in his first four years, has been hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. With the Colts 3-5-1 after nine games, the Colts fired Reich...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders' OC tracker: Check here for the latest news in the offensive coordinator search

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two days after the 2022 regular season ended after three seasons with the team. The writing was on the wall for Turner after a Washington Post story late in the season featured at least 10 Washington players unhappy with the offense. Some players felt Turner would often overthink things and had issues with play-calling.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Falcons fire three defensive assistants after hiring Ryan Nielsen

The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator Friday. That meant the end of three defensive assistants’ time in Atlanta. The team announced it has parted ways with defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke. Nielsen, who is leaving...
ATLANTA, GA

