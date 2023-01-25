Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO