usfca.edu
Explore Black History Month at USF
Here are eight ways to celebrate Black History Month, from talks on campus to the annual Black Joy Parade. Black Resistance, Feb. 1–28, Gleeson Library Reference Nook. This retrospective of Black resistance, a collaboration between the Gleeson Library reference staff and the library outreach team of student assistants, will be accompanied by performances, spoken word, and a panel discussion. Contact Chanda Briggs for more information: cbriggs2@usfca.edu.
sfstandard.com
Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?
During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
indiacurrents.com
Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools
On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High, and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
Goldman Sachs says Bay Area city likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
nobhillgazette.com
Even Owen Wilson Loves San Francisco's Fog Design+Art Fair
Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason Center was HQ for the 10th Fog Design+Art fair, but its atmospheric tendrils enveloped venues across San Francisco during this unofficial art week last month — from swanky dinners at Mr. Jiu’s to Dogpatch, where the galleries at Minnesota Street Project hosted pre-parties.
New Times
Don't let SLO become the next San Francisco
Donegan's argument that San Luis Obispo should heed the example of San Francisco's homeless and vacancies situation is not without considerable merit (Jan. 19, "San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning"). I, too, used to live in San Francisco. I worked as a reporter and producer...
Eater
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
SF Bay Area police agencies respond following release of Tyre Nichols traffic stop video
Police across the SF Bay Area are responding to newly released video showing the January 7 traffic stop and violent police confrontation that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
sfstandard.com
With California’s Animal Shelters in Crisis, This SF Organization Is Stepping Up Its Adoption Drive
The San Francisco SPCA turns 155 this year, and from now until the end of the month, the organization is looking to find good homes for 155 of the dogs and cats in its care. While the numbers may sound celebratory, it’s also a relatively ambitious goal of around 40 cat and dog adoptions per day over four days. Perhaps more importantly, the SF SPCA’s “Be Mine Furever” push is meant to relieve severe overcrowding in the state’s animal welfare system, which currently houses some 350,000 cats and dogs across California. That’s roughly equivalent to the human population of Bakersfield, or the entire nation of Iceland, that’s a lot of animals hoping to find someone to love them back.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
matadornetwork.com
7 Essential San Francisco Restaurants for Rustic, Upscale Dining
San Francisco is known as the tech and start up hub of the United States. However, this city of hills, with spectacular views of the ocean and iconic architecture, should be on your list of the best places to travel for restaurants, too. In San Francisco, chefs work with nearby farmers markets to source fresh, locally grown produce that tastes like the region – not some far flung farm or the back of a semi truck. San Francisco restaurants are all about local flavor, vegetables, natural wine, and romantic settings. Think backyard string lights and ocean views. Oh, and let’s not overlook the seafood, which is exceptional, too (and you know know that if that wasn’t enough to encourage a visit San Francisco is incredibly LGBTQ friendly, too). Here are seven San Francisco restaurants you can’t miss on your next visit.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay
Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
