San Francisco, CA

Explore Black History Month at USF

Here are eight ways to celebrate Black History Month, from talks on campus to the annual Black Joy Parade. Black Resistance, Feb. 1–28, Gleeson Library Reference Nook. This retrospective of Black resistance, a collaboration between the Gleeson Library reference staff and the library outreach team of student assistants, will be accompanied by performances, spoken word, and a panel discussion. Contact Chanda Briggs for more information: cbriggs2@usfca.edu.
Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?

During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
Secret SF

10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools

On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High, and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
Even Owen Wilson Loves San Francisco's Fog Design+Art Fair

Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason Center was HQ for the 10th Fog Design+Art fair, but its atmospheric tendrils enveloped venues across San Francisco during this unofficial art week last month — from swanky dinners at Mr. Jiu’s to Dogpatch, where the galleries at Minnesota Street Project hosted pre-parties.
Don't let SLO become the next San Francisco

Donegan's argument that San Luis Obispo should heed the example of San Francisco's homeless and vacancies situation is not without considerable merit (Jan. 19, "San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning"). I, too, used to live in San Francisco. I worked as a reporter and producer...
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
With California’s Animal Shelters in Crisis, This SF Organization Is Stepping Up Its Adoption Drive

The San Francisco SPCA turns 155 this year, and from now until the end of the month, the organization is looking to find good homes for 155 of the dogs and cats in its care. While the numbers may sound celebratory, it’s also a relatively ambitious goal of around 40 cat and dog adoptions per day over four days. Perhaps more importantly, the SF SPCA’s “Be Mine Furever” push is meant to relieve severe overcrowding in the state’s animal welfare system, which currently houses some 350,000 cats and dogs across California. That’s roughly equivalent to the human population of Bakersfield, or the entire nation of Iceland, that’s a lot of animals hoping to find someone to love them back.
7 Essential San Francisco Restaurants for Rustic, Upscale Dining

San Francisco is known as the tech and start up hub of the United States. However, this city of hills, with spectacular views of the ocean and iconic architecture, should be on your list of the best places to travel for restaurants, too. In San Francisco, chefs work with nearby farmers markets to source fresh, locally grown produce that tastes like the region – not some far flung farm or the back of a semi truck. San Francisco restaurants are all about local flavor, vegetables, natural wine, and romantic settings. Think backyard string lights and ocean views. Oh, and let’s not overlook the seafood, which is exceptional, too (and you know know that if that wasn’t enough to encourage a visit San Francisco is incredibly LGBTQ friendly, too). Here are seven San Francisco restaurants you can’t miss on your next visit.
Vince Martellacci

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
