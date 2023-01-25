Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Traction with Legislative Bills
As week three of the SD Legislative session closes, you are seeing some bills get traction and start moving through the floor. KXLG News caught up with Dustin Leiseth, President of the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships, to find out more…. The association tracks multiple committees and hearings;...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
KEVN
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As legislation, it isn’t earth-shattering but there is a point to it – gender doesn’t qualify you to be governor. It doesn’t disqualify you either. Thursday, South Dakota state House Rep. Jess Olson (R-34) and Sen. Erin Tobin (R-21) announced both...
dakotanewsnow.com
Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
KELOLAND TV
Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
kotatv.com
To ease worker shortage, SD might accept out-of-state licenses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s economy has been booming lately, but the workforce still experiences growing pains with a lot of job openings, and some of them require a license. In 2019 Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1111, providing fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and their spouses.
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
KEVN
South Dakota is a state to retire in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire. To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. “I just love my life. Every time I go to...
KELOLAND TV
Update: Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Aaron Aylward. A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Friday. Countries of origin for the new U.S. citizens include Nigeria, Guatemala, Sudan, Burma, Nepal, and Mexico. Mayor Paul TenHaken shared...
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications
More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem announces paid family leave proposal
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
wnax.com
SD Legislature Considering Workforce Issues
South Dakota lawmakers are taking a long weekend off before they return to Pierre on Monday for the only five day week of the session. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre says they continue to hear about one critical issue…. Mortenson says the state has to attract more...
thecentersquare.com
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Comments / 0