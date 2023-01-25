ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

To ease worker shortage, SD might accept out-of-state licenses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s economy has been booming lately, but the workforce still experiences growing pains with a lot of job openings, and some of them require a license. In 2019 Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1111, providing fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and their spouses.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
COLORADO STATE
KEVN

South Dakota is a state to retire in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire. To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. “I just love my life. Every time I go to...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Update: Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Aaron Aylward. A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing...
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications

More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ILLINOIS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem announces paid family leave proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Legislature Considering Workforce Issues

South Dakota lawmakers are taking a long weekend off before they return to Pierre on Monday for the only five day week of the session. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre says they continue to hear about one critical issue…. Mortenson says the state has to attract more...
PIERRE, SD
thecentersquare.com

DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
MONTANA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MONTANA STATE

