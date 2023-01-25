Loving the warmer Bay Area weather this week? You can thank omega block pattern

Can't get enough of the sunshine and warm weather this week? Thank an omega block pattern in our atmosphere.

What is an omega block pattern?

There are a couple of different types of blocking patterns in meteorology. Think of them as traffic jams in the atmosphere where the weather pattern stays stagnant for a period of time in one area.

An omega block occurs when high pressure is situated near or on top of California. One low pressure system will park itself on the eastern side of the ridge of high pressure and another low pressure system will set up on the western side. This pattern creates a setup which resembles the Greek letter omega.

What does that mean for California's forecast?

High pressure parked close to California will bring about sunny, dry weather for the next few days while low pressure systems ride around it.

One of those low pressure systems is responsible for the severe weather outbreak across the south and the snow storm affecting the Midwest and the Northeast.

Into the weekend the ridge of high pressure will slowly slide west, allowing for one of those areas of low pressure to dive into California.

By Sunday expect cloudier, cooler weather and the chance for rain.