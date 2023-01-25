Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Authorities in Memphis have released footage from the fatal traffic stop in the Tyre Nichols video.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols reaches more than $500K
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than $500,000 was raised Saturday by the official GoFundMe account set up by Tyre Nichols' mother and stepfather. RowVaughan Wells writes in the fundraising post that the money will be used to help the family cope with Nichols' death, as well as help it afford to grieve, and to set up a memorial in his honor.
Family of Tyre Nichols joins candlelight vigil at Memphis Skatepark in honor of Tyre
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two weeks after their son died at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, the family of Tyre Nichols and members of the Memphis community remembered him with a candlelight vigil at a Memphis skatepark. The vigil was held at Tobey Skatepark in Memphis at 7...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
tri-statedefender.com
Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’
With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
'We can not condone this' | Community leaders speak ahead of release of Tyre Nichols' video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners joined other community leaders for a news conference Friday afternoon on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols ahead of the release of video of the confrontation with Memphis Police. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said the...
Memphis students share feelings with city leaders about Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The impacts of police violence and brutality may not be a lesson you think is typically taught in middle school. But after the death of Tyre Nichols, one Memphis teacher said her students spent the day learning about what happened and writing letters about how they were feeling.
Memphis Police permanently disbands SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday they are permanently disbanding the SCORPION unit, which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned to. MPD said Chief C.J. Davis met with officers assigned to the SCORPION unit, and they agreed "unreservedly" with disbanding the unit, and...
University of Memphis returning to regular business hours after closing following release of Tyre Nichols video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Saturday it will be returning to regular business hours on Sunday, after closing its campuses following the release of a video showing five Memphis Police Department officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols — an attack which led to his death. University...
1 on 1 with MPD Chief C.J. Davis on Tyre Nichols, release of video depicting police violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis sat down with ABC24 Friday morning to give her thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols, and the anticipated video footage showing the confrontation with five Memphis Police officers that led to Nichols' death. "No doubt about it, this video is...
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says MPD SCORPION unit 'inactive' in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released his weekly update to the city Friday afternoon, offering his condolences and remarks on the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, Strickland said he was "sad and angry" for the family of Tyre, and for the Memphis Police Department. Strickland...
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
lakelandcurrents.com
Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd
A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
Video released in deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The police video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. The City of Memphis has publicly released video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth
A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
Southwest Tennessee Community College to close campus, go to virtual classes Friday ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College announced Thursday night they will close all campus locations - and switch to all-virtual classes - ahead of the anticipated release of the video of events which led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The school said all campus locations, including child...
Two Shelby County deputies on leave following release of Tyre Nichols' video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been placed on leave following the release of the video into the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers. In a statement issued Friday night, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputies were placed on leave to determine what happened and if they violated policies.
Attorneys for Tyre Nichols' family call for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys representing Tyre Nichols' family in the aftermath of the 29-year-old's death at the hands of Memphis Police penned an open letter to the Memphis Police Department Thursday, calling for an end to SCORPION Squads and similar policing. In the letter, Crump said the five...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch 150th celebration to include Light the Way Christian music festival
Olive Branch is planning several weekend events this year to help celebrate the city's 150th anniversary, including a massive Christian music show produced by Light the Way ministries in June. Mayor Ken Adams said the events will include a Mardi Gras parade in February, a wings festival and car show...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0