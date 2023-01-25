ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia senate passes ban on blue headlights

By Jakob Cordes
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia senate has passed a bill to ban drivers from installing blue headlights in their vehicles.

The proposal, which must still pass the House of Delegates, won nearly unanimous support, with just one Republican senator voting in opposition.

The bill from Senator Lionell Spruill (D-Chesapeake) was amended in committee, and would now ban drivers from making “aftermarket modifications” that make their headlights blue. Still, the bill contains an exception for headlights pre-installed by the manufacturer and approved by the DMV.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights

Blue headlights are sometimes favored by luxury car manufacturers because they can appear brighter than traditional, yellow-tinted halogen bulbs, however, they’re controversial, with a 2007 study finding that drivers “experience more discomfort when exposed to the bluer HID headlamps than when they are exposed to the yellower halogen headlamps.”

If the bill makes it into law, drivers would no longer be allowed to purchase blue LED bulbs from online retailers or install blue-tinted films to their headlights, two popular forms of modification.

Comments / 46

Cowboy
3d ago

My question is how bright is to bright? Headlamps today are so bright you think they are high beaming you. When they are actually are on low beam. And it really sucks when it rains do to glare. And why can't the auto makers put the dimmer switch back on the floor board where you use your foot for the high and low beams?

Reply
7
Adrienne OuBichon Staton
3d ago

acording to the DOT the use of any color parking, blinking or signal lights is a DMV violation. So the governor didn't have to do anything but get on the Va DOT and State police

Reply(1)
7
Austin
3d ago

Didn’t think this was an issue to be pushed on, at least my experience is that a very small percentage of cars actually have aftermarket blues, most are white or halogen still. Also the article mentions HID blue bulbs but then talks about banning LED blues, is it HID or LED or both?

Reply(6)
2
