Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF)- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-85 northbound near mile marker 72 at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2017 Kia SUV was traveling North on I-85 in the left lane. The pedestrian had exited a […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on SC 80 near SC 290 at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Master Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan was traveling West on SC 80. The driver traveled […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocking lanes on I-85 south

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving a semi-truck is blocking two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision at Exit 66 for US-29 was reported shortly after 10 a.m. The right two lanes on I-85 are closed, according to...
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
LIBERTY, SC
WYFF4.com

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. The Laurens County Coroner said...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. housefire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a structure fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in deadly interstate crash

A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 85 early Saturday morning, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Ridgeway says that the incident happened on I-85 around 6:20 a.m. near mile marker 72. According to Ridgeway, a pedestrian was stepping out of a disabled vehicle stopped...
CHESNEE, SC
WYFF4.com

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

86-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday evening. Troopers said the crash happened along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road around 6:32 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to turn left onto Sterling Grove...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
SPARTANBURG, SC

