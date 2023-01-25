Read full article on original website
Police: Man trying to stop car theft hurt at Alexandria gas station
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was hospitalized and his car was stolen at a gas station Monday night. Fairfax County Police say the man, who's in his 50s was pumping gas at the Citgo on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, when a suspect got into his car and tried to drive away.
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
Police investigate stabbing in Manassas
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
'I am only 12' | Warrant gives new details into shooting death of Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — New court documents are giving more details into what happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 7 when 13-year-old Karon Blake was shot and killed. The person accused of killing Karon was identified Tuesday, weeks after the deadly shooting happened. Jason Michael Lewis turned himself in to D.C. police at 8 a.m. on charges of second-degree murder while armed. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and a judge ordered Lewis to be held without bond.
Popular Arlington diner struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a vehicle multiple times, sending a driver to the hospital. According to Arlington County Police, the shooting began in the Green Valley neighborhood and continued along Columbia Pike around 11 p.m. Monday night. Officers were called to...
Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome
The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington
It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
Police: Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Montgomery County shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he tried to kill another man on New Year's Day. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 to investigate a possible shooting.
Man charged with armed robbery of mail carrier in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection to the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Montgomery County, Maryland. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 41-year-old Harold Barnes is accused of robbing a U.S. Postal carrier on Jan. 23.
3 teens accused of using USB cord to steal car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested three teenage boys after officers say the teens used a USB charging cord to steal a Kia in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers stopped the stolen Kia in...
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
Student found unresponsive in bathroom after apparent drug overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a student was unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School as the result of a drug overdose Tuesday morning. The Arlington County Police Department said officers and other emergency workers went to the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 9:30 […]
Nearly 2 years after pedestrians were hit and killed by a truck, the driver has been arrested
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 26, 2021, when the crash was first reported. Nearly two years after two women were hit and killed by a truck at Hains Point, the driver has been arrested. According to the United States Park Police, 61-year-old Melvin...
Police arrest 3 people for Northwest DC robbery
WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that happened in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Van Ness Street Northwest and Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Three people were taken into custody near the Van Ness Metro station around 11...
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
Virginia drug dealer sentenced 30 years for causing 6 fentanyl-laced cocaine overdoses at party, 1 deadly
Vaughn was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, after which police searched his home and car, finding around 60 grams of fentanyl powder and more than $13,500 in cash. Evidence presented at trial showed that Vaughn intentionally added the fentanyl to the cocaine.
