Arlington County, VA

WUSA9

Police investigate stabbing in Manassas

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

'I am only 12' | Warrant gives new details into shooting death of Karon Blake

WASHINGTON — New court documents are giving more details into what happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 7 when 13-year-old Karon Blake was shot and killed. The person accused of killing Karon was identified Tuesday, weeks after the deadly shooting happened. Jason Michael Lewis turned himself in to D.C. police at 8 a.m. on charges of second-degree murder while armed. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and a judge ordered Lewis to be held without bond.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington

It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC12

3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police arrest 3 people for Northwest DC robbery

WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that happened in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Van Ness Street Northwest and Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Three people were taken into custody near the Van Ness Metro station around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

