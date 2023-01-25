ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Irsay’s choice for Colts’ next coach getting pushback in organization

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
Jim Irsay apparently has his mind made up on who he wants to be the Colts’ next coach. Others in the organization, however, don’t seem to be in agreement on his choice.

The Indianapolis owner wants to drop the interim label from Jeff Saturday’s title and to hand him the head job, CBS’ Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday.

But there are people within the organization who work closely with Irsay who don’t hold the same opinion of the former Colts center, according to Anderson.

Saturday, 47, took over in November after Frank Reich was fired following a 3-5-1 start that included an abysmal 26-3 loss to the Patriots. A six-time Pro Bowler who spent 12 of his 13 seasons in Indianapolis before going into TV as an analyst, Saturday was 1-7 in the interim role.

The Colts’ 4-12-1 mark was the team’s worst record since 2017 and the team was blasted for its decision to hire Saturday, whose only previous coaching experience was at the high school level.

Jeff Saturday was 1-7 as the Colts’ interim head coach this season.
Yet, Saturday is reportedly likely to get a second interview for the job.

“I’ve never heard of a player having the opportunity to go be a head coach,” Saturday said in an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King following his debut, a 25-20 victory over the Raiders in Week 10. “First of all, I would want it because I love this organization. I care about not only the players and coaches but the organization, right? My adulthood was forged here. It is my home. Indianapolis totally changed the direction of our lives. So how do you say no to this? So I said I’m gonna do it.”

Whether he and Irsay get their wish of Saturday becoming the team’s next head coach remains to be seen, though.

Colts owner Jim Irsay
Indianapolis reportedly has second interviews set up with seven other candidates, including Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Colts are reportedly still very interested in Jeff Saturday, which would make them a total clown show

Jeff Saturday wasn’t supposed to be a good interim head coach for Indianapolis Colts. He was supposed to be an unorthodox one. His 2022 tenure on the sideline of the franchise for whom he’d once played 13 years checked both boxes. He blew massive leads. He called plays and managed clock like a teenager flipping through Madden screens. He beat Josh McDaniels and that’s it, which is a fact that will live inside my brain forever when assessing the Raider head coach.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
