The highest odds of snow tonight will be south of Green Bay, especially along and south of a line from Montello to Manitowoc where 1 to 3″ is possible. Totals between 2″ and 4″ are possible in southeastern Fond du lac and Sheboygan Counties. A coating may occur as far north as Wautoma, Appleton, and Kewaunee. Snow covered roads and reduced travel speeds can be expected in areas that get snow. Even higher amounts of snow are expected across southern Wisconsin near Milwaukee. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc Counties through tonight.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO