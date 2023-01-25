Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
kelo.com
One person dead, another injured after rollover crash along Interstate 29 near Tea
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while changing lanes. The vehicle entered the...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
dakotanewsnow.com
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Police Department, a driver struck the city’s Safe Ride bus and drove off. The accident happened overnight and the suspect’s license plate was left behind. No injuries were reported and the post has...
dakotanewsnow.com
How to drive safely on the interstate in the winter months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We can’t control the weather, we can only prepare for it. Winter weather has a huge impact on driving conditions, and the Department of Public Safety has a few tips to help you travel safely on highways.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in rollover crash near Tea
TEA, S.D.–One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash two miles southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The vehicle entered the median and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI: Shots fired by Sioux Falls officer were justified
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A DCI review found the Sioux Falls officer was justified in firing his gun five times during an encounter with suspects on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where the public was present,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The officer involved, based on the actions of the defendant and the circumstances of the situation, was justified in believing the lives of others in the area were in danger.”
marshallradio.net
Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County
ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
dakotanewsnow.com
SF Fire Rescue gives update on fatal fire, highlights smoke alarm importance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The starting location of Monday’s fatal fire in Sioux Falls was determined, according to Fire Marshal Dean Lanier with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. The fire occurred at 3:33 a.m. in an apartment complex located near W. 9th St. and Duluth Ave. The...
KELOLAND TV
SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man stabbed in early morning assault
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday. Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
