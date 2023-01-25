Read full article on original website
951thebull.com
Cabin Fever Weekend on Tap In and Around Charles City
You’re invited to get out of the house and shake off the winter doldrums in and around Charles City this weekend. Charles City Chamber and Tourism has brought together a variety of special activities, both indoors and outdoors, for Cabin Fever Weekend running Thursday through Sunday. From floral classes, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party and a Chili Cook-Off to a free kids ice fishing derby, NERF fights. Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Bingo, a free movie matinee and more, there’s something to do for all ages.
951thebull.com
National Thank Your Mentor Day Thursday
Thursday, January 26th is National “Thank Your Mentor Day.”. Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers says that makes it a perfect time to salute Foster Grandparents. If you’re 55-or-older, Diers says you can become a Foster Grandparent. More Foster Grandparents are also needed in New Hampton and it...
951thebull.com
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
951thebull.com
George Pierce, 79, Waucoma
George Pierce, age 79 of Waucoma, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., February 4, 2023, at Northeast Iowa Antique Engine & Power Group Hall in Fredericksburg. Online condolences for the...
951thebull.com
Carl Crooks, 85, Ionia
Carl Crooks age 85 of Ionia, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton, IA. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with interment at New Hampton City Cemetery. Friends...
Radio Iowa
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do see a shift or...
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win
A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
951thebull.com
High School Girls Compete in First-Ever State-Qualifying Tournament
For the first time, high school girls wrestlers will have to compete in a regional tournament in order to qualify for the state tournament. Several area schools will wrestle for a state berth at the Super Regional Friday at Luther College in Decorah. That includes Charles City senior Lilly Luft, who’s gunning for her third state title before she joins the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s wrestling team next fall. She says wrestling calls for a strong state-of-mind.
951thebull.com
Panther Train Derailed
Cowboys were spotted in Cedar Falls tonight as Northern Iowa wrestling hosted Oklahoma State in a Big 12 conference dual. The dual featured two top rated teams with UNI ranked 15th in the country and Oklahoma State carrying a #10 ranking. Wrestling royalty was also in attendance as former Iowa head coach and Olympian Dan Gable watched on.
cbs2iowa.com
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
ktvo.com
951thebull.com
Cowboy Poetry, Western Music This Weekend in Lawler
Wanted: Folks interested in rhymin,’ ropin,’ ridin,’ and ready to have fun. John Cuvelier with the Lawler Lions Club says their 17th annual “Cowboy Poetry and Western Music” fundraiser is back this Friday and Saturday night at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler. Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Kindness Square all-inclusive playground project in New Hampton.
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Decorah
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Decorah Thursday morning. In a press release, Decorah police said it happened at Highway 52 and Madison Road. Police said 65-year-old Daniel O’Brien, of Ridgeway, tried to drive across Highway 52 in his pickup truck, but was struck on the driver’s side door by another pickup truck that was heading southbound on Highway 52.
KCRG.com
State agency can’t enforce Iowa’s campaign finance laws; asks lawmakers for changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jon Bartling isn’t working inside the Iowa State Capitol this month during the legislative session. The Bremer County Democrat is working at his normal construction job after losing his race for the statehouse. Bartling, according to data from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure...
