Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death
SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
The Charges Facing Cara Northington, Mother of Idaho Victim
She is charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance and is listed on Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's "Active Wanted Persons."
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
Chronicle
Court Documents: Washington Girl, 8, Was Tied Up, Slapped, Hit With Hammer Before Death; Her Body Was Taken to South Dakota
An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree...
FOX 28 Spokane
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
FOX 28 Spokane
Teen arrested for carrying BB gun on Shaw Middle School campus
SPOKANE, Wash. – A teenager was arrested for carrying a BB gun on the campus of Shaw Middle School on Thursday. According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to calls that someone may have had a gun on the school’s campus at around 4:30 p.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic and according to SPD, he will recognize his name but will have difficulty...
Eastern Washington officials give statements on police footage of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington officials issued a statement following the release of police video in the deadly assault of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, from Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after five police officers brutally beat him. His death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers and outrage...
'I Trusted Her': University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle's Mother Feels 'Betrayed' After Lawyer Leaves To Represent Bryan Kohberger
The mother of one University of Idaho victim has been left “heartbroken” and “betrayed” after her lawyer abruptly left her case to represent quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, spoke out this week to reveal how her former defense attorney – Anne Taylor – had represented her in a drug case before dropping Northington’s case to represent 28-year-old Kohberger.According to News Nation, Northington did not know she had been dropped as a client until Kohberger made his first court appearance on January 5 with Taylor by his side.“I am...
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty pending internal probe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty pending internal probe.
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism
IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
FOX 28 Spokane
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor’s office
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)...
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement on death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. "Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we are...
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
q13fox.com
Former Spokane doctor sentenced for paying dark-web hitmen in Bitcoin to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Spokane doctor has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for paying $60,000 in Bitcoin for multiple hitmen to abduct and assault multiple people. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Ronald Ilg sent dozens of messages in early 2021 through the "dark web,"...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Unit seeking public’s help in fatal hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver. The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State University to remove COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University (WSU) will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students beginning in the summer 2023 session. In a release published to the school’s website, WSU said the decision followed a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements won’t change for health sciences students.
