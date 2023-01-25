ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Chronicle

FOX 28 Spokane

A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Teen arrested for carrying BB gun on Shaw Middle School campus

SPOKANE, Wash. – A teenager was arrested for carrying a BB gun on the campus of Shaw Middle School on Thursday. According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to calls that someone may have had a gun on the school’s campus at around 4:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
RadarOnline

'I Trusted Her': University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle's Mother Feels 'Betrayed' After Lawyer Leaves To Represent Bryan Kohberger

The mother of one University of Idaho victim has been left “heartbroken” and “betrayed” after her lawyer abruptly left her case to represent quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, spoke out this week to reveal how her former defense attorney – Anne Taylor – had represented her in a drug case before dropping Northington’s case to represent 28-year-old Kohberger.According to News Nation, Northington did not know she had been dropped as a client until Kohberger made his first court appearance on January 5 with Taylor by his side.“I am...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

WSU police investigating death of student

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington State University to remove COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University (WSU) will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students beginning in the summer 2023 session. In a release published to the school’s website, WSU said the decision followed a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements won’t change for health sciences students.
PULLMAN, WA

