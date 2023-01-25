ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Prosecutors expected to seek prison time for alleged Regions Bank robber

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ja0f_0kRLOdR000

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Madison County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbing multiple banks — and allegedly admitted to the recent Regions Bank robberies in Madison and Huntsville.

55-year-old Lawrence Smith Jones is charged with four counts, including three in Madison and one in Huntsville.

Police K-9 mugshot goes viral after accusations he stole officer’s lunch

News 19 hasn’t received official word from either the Madison or Huntsville police departments about Jones’ charges, but learned several other things.

Jones pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking and was sentenced to community corrections on December 16. On that day, he was fitted with an ankle monitoring bracelet as part of the sentence.

If court records are correct, he robbed a bank three days before going to court on a different charge, and robbed two local banks while wearing an electronic bracelet.

The first Regions Bank robbery took place at a location off U.S. 72 in Madison on May 31, 2022. The suspect placed a box on the counter and said it was a bomb, according to reports.

How much does your school district pay the superintendent?

The second robbery took place at a Regions Bank off Madison Boulevard on December 13. The suspect again allegedly placed a box on the counter and said it was a bomb. Two men also robbed the Regions off South Memorial Parkway on January 11 and the Madison Boulevard Regions again on January 18 — this time with guns.

Jones is charged with four counts of robbing financial institutions.

According to court documents, two of those were done with funs and the other two with weapons. Those other weapons may be the alleged “box bombs” officers say were used at some of the robberies.

Given these new charges, prosecutors are now seeking probation revocation for his prior drug trafficking charge.

SUV collides with house in Athens, no injuries reported

It is not clear if a second suspect has been identified.

Jones’ original sentence on the drug trafficking charge was for six years — which was converted to community corrections. Prosecutors are expected to seek prison time for that charge in light of the bank robbery arrests.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.

A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged with robbery in Huntsville bank holdup, police say

A suspect was charged with robbery in the Wednesday holdup of a Huntsville bank, police said Thursday. Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Thursday near Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway by Huntsville police violent crimes investigators, Madison County sheriff’s deputies and members of the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force, said Sgt. Rosalind White.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Florence PD asks for information

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. SHANE KIMBRELL HAS MULTIPLE ACTIVE WARRANTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6610.
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO weekly arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last week, including:   Thursday, Jan. 19  Deputies served a warrant on Marlan Odell Phillips, 32, of Florence. Phillips is currently incarcerated in the Cullman County Detention Center.   The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in December 2022.   Phillips was charged with escape.   Friday, Jan. 20  Deputies arrested Dana Faye Denton, 45, of Arley, on failure to appear warrants for harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and two counts of forgery.   Saturday, Jan. 21  Deputies responded to the Cullman County Detention Center lobby, where two subjects were arguing.  The victim allegedly stopped...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News 19 at 5:00 1/26)

A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News …. A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Registration Begins for Several Fantasy Playhouse …. If you have a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested on trafficking illegal drugs charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a 45-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs. According to a spokesperson for the police department, Tavoris Goode was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. Officers stopped Goode for a traffic violation on 8th Street near 2nd Avenue SW.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Financial Friday: Check fraud involving your mailbox

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mail theft and mail carrier robberies are a growing problem around the United States, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The postal service said criminals will steal mail from residential and business mailboxes with the purpose of finding checks. Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Denise Cassidy says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail

An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD responds to robbery at PNC Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a robbery report shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. Officers are currently looking for three suspects. This story will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery

Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy