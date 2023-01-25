ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Op-Ed: Michigan’s Young People Showed Up for Prop 3—Now Let’s Keep Working Together for Repro Rights

By 'Gander Reader
gandernewsroom.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

game show lover
3d ago

I would say most of these young people are suffering from some type of mental illness from indoctrination.

Reply
4
Related
WLNS

Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State

Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick leave laws was declared constitutional by an appeals court Thursday, reversing a lower court’s ruling last year that would have increased minimum wage in the state by nearly $3 in February. (Jan. 26, 2023)
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

State Rep William Bruck Responds To Governor’s State of the State

Lansing, MI – State Representative William Bruck, in his response to the Governor’s State of the State address, said his top priorities for 2023 include addressing learning loss, access to mental health care, affordable and reliable energy, the environment and the economy. Rep. Bruck said, “I appreciate the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Immigrant rights activists demand driver's licenses for all

Immigrant rights advocates in West Michigan are urging the state legislature to allow driver’s licenses for all Michigan residents. A series of advocacy groups banned together on Wednesday outside the Secretary of State office in the city of Wyoming to have their voices heard. Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed...
WYOMING, MI
wasteadvantagemag.com

Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan

With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

State praised for changes in child welfare system

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) this week shared an update on changes to the child welfare system resulting from a federal lawsuit filed in 2006. MDHHS appeared virtually in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan for the latest update, which has been tracking progress since a 2008 settlement agreement.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan

Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Teens Fall for Scams More Than Their Grandparents

I’m always looking out for my parents when it comes to scams, because older people tend to fall for more gimmicks. I’ve saved them a few times, which feels good. I would look out for my grandparents, too, but they passed away when. I was very little. Anyway,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy