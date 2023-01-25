Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have named the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were killed in the crash. 9 other people were injured. All of the victims were from Delhi.
KCRG.com
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he already faces. Sayvonne Jordan, 26, of Elma, now also faces charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. Court documents indicate Jordan mutilated or dismembered...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when...
951thebull.com
Trial for Former Clarksville Police Officer Delayed
The trial for a former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor has been delayed. 34-year-old Michael Tobin is accused of showing sexually explicit images and videos from a pending criminal case to a minor under the age of 18 between September of 2021 and February of 2022. The minor reported the illegal activity last March, Tobin was then fired by the City of Clarksville, and he was arrested in September by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI.
KIMT
4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three of the victims are children under the age of 5, and one is a young adult. Multiple others were injured in the crash.
KGLO News
Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man’s murder conviction
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s appeal of his murder conviction has been turned down by the Iowa Court of Appeals. 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Cerro Gordo County jury in August 2021. He was accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st 2021 in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. for a report of vandalism. That’s where they say they found a man who had been stabbed. The man...
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
KIMT
Five guns, 2,600 rounds of ammo stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
OLMSTED COUNTY Minn. - Around 2,600 rounds of ammo and shells along with multiple guns were stolen from an Olmsted County residence on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the thefts happened between 6:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Oak Lodge Ln. NE. in Oronoco Township.
ktvo.com
4 people killed, multiple injured in northern Iowa van crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
KCRG.com
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near...
951thebull.com
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
